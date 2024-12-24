This initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced the establishment of a dedicated Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Working Group to support the sector’s growth and address its challenges. This initiative underscores the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic business ecosystem in the Emirate.

The ICT Working Group, chaired by Dr. Oliver Elbracht, CEO Siemens Advanta Middle East, brings together industry leaders, technology experts, and policymakers to explore transformative strategies that drive innovation and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a hub for technological excellence. In line with the Chamber’s mission to empower businesses, the initiative aims to tackle key obstacles facing the ICT sector, paving the way for expansion across local, regional, and international markets.

Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a smart, diversified and sustainable economy, the Chamber’s working groups are designed to foster a knowledge-driven, tech-enabled business ecosystem. Through such initiatives, ADCCI reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global centre for investment, innovation, and enterprise growth.

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI - Managing Director said: “Through the launch of the ICT Working Group, the Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces the Policy Advocacy pillar of the new roadmap for 2025-2027, serving as the bridge between the business community and policymakers and supporting in shaping a dynamic and forward-thinking business ecosystem that aligns with the Emirate’s economic ambitions. By fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, we aim to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation, investment, and technological leadership. This initiative reflects our efforts to drive sustainable growth and unlock new opportunities for businesses across the nation."

In addition to advocating for the private sector, the Chamber collaborates closely with government entities and business councils to enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness. By addressing sector-specific challenges and implementing practical solutions, it actively contributes to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic development and prosperity.

Currently, the Abu Dhabi Chamber oversees 15 active working groups across key economic sectors, which collectively explored 126 business opportunities that promote the success of the private sector.