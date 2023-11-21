Al Mazrui: We are proud to support the second edition of ADBW 2023 considering it one of the most important prestigious events, and the largest international investment and financial event

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced its participation in the second edition of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW 2023) as a supporting partner of this prestigious event, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Organized by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (DED), ADFW 2023 will be held on 27-30 November 2023 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

On the sidelines of ADFW 2023, the Emirates Family Offices Association is organizing the International Family Office Congress, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber, during which, His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, will deliver the opening speech. The congress will point to the vital role that family offices play in the industrial and financial sectors, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s position as the “financial hub” of the region.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in Abu Dhabi Finance Week is in line with the Chamber’s efforts to strengthen the business community in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, the Chamber’s participation is in line with its strategic directions towards building trade relations by supporting local and international events and initiatives, connecting businesses. This is in part of its efforts to provide more business opportunities for entrepreneurs and business professionals in Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the Chamber’s participation in ADFW 2023, His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “We are proud to support the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Finance Week, in line with our strategic directives to empower the private sector in Abu Dhabi and provide a competitive and advanced business ecosystem. This event has become one of the most important prestigious events, and the largest international investment and financial event.

“Through our active participation in the International Family Office Congress, we are keen to emphasize on our commitment to supporting Family Offices and businesses as a strategic partner in the process of economic development.

“Through our participation in the congress, we also aim to strengthen the bonds of cooperation with our partners and the coordination between government agencies and Family Offices to ensure the provision of a legislative environment and flexible procedures that support them,“ His Excellency added.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “Supporting the activities of Abu Dhabi Finance Week is key considering its importance and direct impact on the national economy and the business sectors as a whole. This event has become a high-level platform that brings together leaders, stakeholders, and experts in the finance and investment sectors, providing an opportunity and a platform for constructive communication between organizations, and government agencies, as well as attracting FDIs.”

“Through our participation in ADFW 2023, we fortify the Chamber’s efforts towards adopting the latest standards of innovation, digital transformation, gaining future foresight, and exchanging visions and experiences with the most influential global experts in finance and business. This would contribute to our efforts in making Abu Dhabi the first regional choice for doing business and the preferred destination for entrepreneurs and businesspeople in the region,” he added.

In its second edition, ADFW 2023 will focus on discussing the factors affecting capital flows, monetary systems, financial services and facilities, and the industrial and social sectors that affect the global financial system. The event also seeks to expand cooperation and opportunities, and address challenges in this era of rapid change.