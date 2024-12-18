The MoU aims to provide exclusive benefits to Council members within the fields of transportation and delivery

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Business Women Council (ADBWC), a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Me Services L.L.C., owner of the MeCourrier trademark. This partnership aims to offer advantageous transportation and delivery services for all Council members, reinforcing ADBWC’s commitment to supporting businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi across diverse economic and service sectors.

MeCourrier, under the MoU’s collaborative framework, will provide comprehensive delivery solutions for documents, parcels, gifts, as well as specialised refrigerated shipments. These services will be provided for all Council members to support their business and projects, thereby fostering growth, sustainability, and success in their ventures.

The agreement was signed by Nema Alaghbari, Marketing and Membership Manager at ADBWC, and Ali Saeed Al Dahmani, Acting Director of Me Services, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

As part of the MoU, ADBWC members will benefit from exclusive discounts, competitive offers, and tailored services for shipment transportation to and from designated locations. Members will also have the option to establish direct contracts for their businesses and projects, benefiting from special pricing and additional perks based on shipment quantity.