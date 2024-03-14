Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is taking part in the UAE Reading Month held annually in March. The centre is organising a comprehensive cultural programme comprising of events and activities that cater to people of all ages.

As part of the programme, the Centre is organising sessions dedicated to culture, literature, and dialogue, featuring an elite group of writers, thinkers, and poets.

Additionally, the programme encompasses other activities including the "Khazanat Al Kutub" initiative designed to enrich participants' cultural and intellectual knowledge, promote the Arabic language, nurture a love for reading and highlight the importance of books and their role as an essential tool for human development.

His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: "The UAE Reading Month is a significant cultural and developmental initiative. Reading plays a crucial role in building and advancing human knowledge and is an essential pillar of social development. The Reading Month, with its distinctive activities, highlights the country's commitment to developing a culture of reading. Each year, events are organised to connect all members of society with the Arabic language through books with the overarching goal of improving knowledge and understanding across society.”

The ALC is organising a "Library Treasures Event" session, to be hosted by the Children's Library at the Cultural Foundation and Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi on 23-24 March. This event will feature reading sessions for unique cultural publications from "Khazanat Al Kutub” and will create dedicated platforms for books across various shopping centres in Abu Dhabi, to increase the visibility of books and enrich the cultural experiences of members of the community. The session will feature dedicated workshops led by Haya Al Qassim and Maryam Al Jassmi on drawing, Arabic calligraphy, and handicrafts.

The ALC will host a virtual workshop for members of the Ministry of Interior. The workshop aims to introduce them to the Specialised Libraries Department website and guide them through the process of subscribing, searching, and targeting the databases available on the platform. The session will be led by the Specialised Libraries Department team and will address all aspects pertaining to the website.

The Centre will organise an Arabic Calligraphy session where calligrapher Ismail Al Hosni will share his experience and discuss the history of the artform. He will also highlight the role of the UAE in preserving the art of Arabic calligraphy and its tools internationally. Additionally, the session will emphasise the significance of poetry in terms of their aesthetics and status. To celebrate World Poetry Day on March 21, the ALC is organising a poetry evening. This event will feature a group of poets who will showcase the beauty of Arabic poetry and language, as well as underline the important role of poets in creating innovative and profound literary compositions.

To promote reading and encourage the habit of reading among the people of the UAE, the UAE Cabinet has declared the month of March as the National Reading Month every year in support of the Ministry of Culture’s initiatives.

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.