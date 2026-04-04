Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has announced the launch of ‘Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine’, a citywide gastronomy initiative bringing together a curated selection of culinary experiences across the emirate’s restaurant landscape for a limited time only. Running until 19 April, the programme invites more residents to explore and connect through shared dining experiences across the city.

Dubai's multicultural gastronomy sector has long been a cornerstone of the city’s global appeal, continuing to offer residents meaningful ways to experience the city’s dynamic dining scene. The city's culinary landscape draws from the flavours and traditions of almost 200 nationalities that call Dubai home. This exceptional diversity, combined with a commitment to quality and authenticity, has earned Dubai international acclaim.

The ‘Dubai, A Fine Way to Dine’ programme features some of the city’s sought-after dining establishments, including MICHELIN-starred and Bib Gourmand restaurants participate with the likes of Avatara, Trèsind Studio, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, TakaHisa, Jun’s, The Guild, CÉ LA VI, Manāo, 21grams, COYA, and many more. This discounted access to premium restaurants across the city has never been seen before, as an array of enticing offers including up to 50 per cent off à la carte menus, business lunches as well as set menus are being rolled out for all to enjoy.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of DET, said: "Dubai's gastronomy sector has become more than a pillar of our economy; it's a platform that connects our community. With so many nationalities calling Dubai home, our restaurants, cafés, and culinary festivals become spaces where cultures converge, stories are shared, and connections are forged. Food brings us together in celebration of our shared humanity and remarkable diversity. This is the essence of Dubai, a city where our uniqueness enriches our collective experience and strengthens the bonds of our community. This latest initiative provides more of our residents and visitors with an opportunity to sample the city’s culinary excellence, and discover why it has become so acclaimed globally."

The longstanding presence of internationally acclaimed brands reinforces Dubai's position as a culinary capital, while homegrown concepts continue to flourish alongside these established names. Together, they reflect a dining ecosystem that is both globally recognised and deeply rooted in the city’s evolving cultural fabric.

For further information regarding the initiative and the restaurants participating as well the promotions, please visit: finediningdubai.com

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae