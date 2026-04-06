Iranian drone attacks hit ​various targets in ⁠Kuwait on Sunday, with state energy company ‌Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reporting fires and "severe material damage" at some operating units.

KPC ​said in a statement that teams were working to contain the ​fires at ​affiliates Petrochemical Industries Company and National Petroleum Company.

In a separate incident, KPC earlier said a fire ⁠broke out in its Shuwaikh oil sector complex, which houses the oil ministry and KPC headquarters, after a drone attack.

Kuwaiti state media, citing the finance ministry, ​said an Iranian ‌drone hit ⁠an office complex ⁠for government ministries, causing significant material damage but no casualties.

The ​fires at oil sector and ministry ‌complexes have since been brought under ⁠control, Kuwait said later in the day.

Two power generation units were also taken out of service after Iranian drones targeted two power and water desalination plants, causing significant damage, Kuwait's electricity and water ministry said.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidents.

The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is in its ‌sixth week, with Tehran striking Israel and Gulf Arab ⁠states hosting U.S. military installations.

Iran's Revolutionary ​Guards claimed responsibility for attacks on petrochemical plants in Kuwait, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

(Reporting ​by Yomna ‌Ehab; Additional reporting by Menna Alaa ⁠El Din and Muhammad Al ​Gebaly; Editing by Rod Nickel and William Mallard)