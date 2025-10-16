​​​​​Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Airports and Abu Dhabi Transport (ADT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen integration between air travel and the Emirate’s public transport systems. The agreement will focus on developing seamless connections between Abu Dhabi’s airports and the wider network of trains, buses and future mobility modes.

The MOU initiates a year-long collaboration between the two entities to develop strategies and plans for integrating efficient, multimodal transport solutions designed to reduce environmental impact, enhance the passenger experience and community wellbeing, and drive economic growth. It aims to ensure all future connections, whether through existing networks or emerging transport modes, adhere to global standards that align with Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision for transformative progress.

Abu Dhabi Transport will contribute its expertise in public transport planning, operational modelling and site requirements, while Abu Dhabi Airports will identify key development sites and guide strategic land use and master planning across its portfolio. Together, they aim to create a blueprint that balances innovation with sustainability and efficiency.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports said: “At Abu Dhabi Airports we operate five commercial airports, each uniquely positioned to offer distinct services. This collaboration embodies our shared vision for a multi-modal transport ecosystem that not only meets today’s demands, but anticipates the needs of tomorrow’s travellers. Integrating airport infrastructure with advanced public transport solutions is essential to creating a resilient network that supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth and environmental commitments.”

Saeed Salem AlSuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Transport said; “At ADT, we are committed to building a transport ecosystem that is open, flexible, and technology-agnostic. This MoU enables us to explore and deploy the most suitable mobility solutions — from light rail and bus rapid transit to automated shuttles and Personal Rapid Transit systems — to connect Abu Dhabi’s airports with the city network and to streamline travel within airport campuses. Our focus is on delivering the best outcomes for passengers, operators, and the environment while supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead in sustainable and smart mobility.”

By integrating advanced airport infrastructure with innovative public transit solutions, this partnership strengthens Abu Dhabi's ambition to lead in smart, sustainable transport and establishes a regional benchmark for seamless transport systems.

About Abu Dhabi Airports:

Abu Dhabi Airports operates five commercial airports in the emirate, including Zayed International Airport, Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport. Having welcomed over 29 million passengers through its airports in 2024, Abu Dhabi Airports is a gateway to the Emirates for travellers worldwide. It works towards its vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a leading global aviation hub. Since November 2023, passengers travelling through Zayed International Airport have had the privilege of experiencing the new state-of-the-art terminal, which has significantly increased the airport’s operational capacity and features world-class facilities for passengers and aviation operators while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a destination of choice.

Abu Dhabi Airports’ Social Media Channels:

To stay updated on all our corporate news, follow us on the below handles:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/adairports

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/abu-dhabi-airports

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adairports

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/ad_airports

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.adairports.ae

Zayed International Airport’s Social Media Channels:

Connect with Zayed International Airport and follow us to stay up to date on airport activities:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ZayedIntlAirport

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/ZayedIntlAirport

X(Twitter): https://twitter.com/auh

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/AUHAirport

Website: www.zayedinternationalairport.ae

Press Office:

CorporateCommunications@adairports.ae