Ajman: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD), visited the department’s headquarters to review the proposed building’s new concept design, accompanied by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Department as well as several senior administrative and technical staff members.

The visit commenced with a comprehensive presentation by the team developing the new design, which outlined the building’s technical and planning components. The proposed structure will feature contemporary designs to support future expansion and foster a flexible work environment catering to the needs of both employees and customers.

H.H Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said: “This project is a part of the Ajman Government’s ongoing efforts to modernise its buildings and service facilities, in line with its vision to deliver best-in-class government services, achieve institutional excellence, attract top talents and foster an innovative work environment equipped to anticipate future challenges. It further reflects the Emirate’s long-standing commitment to enhancing the quality of institutional life, while promoting sustainability across government projects by adopting the highest standards of practices in urban planning, facility management, and smart design. Furthermore, such initiatives help advance the UAE’s wider economic and developmental goals, aligning with future demands.”

The presentation also explored aspects related to operational efficiency, interior space planning and integration of the latest smart building and sustainability technologies, including energy-saving systems, natural lighting and designs aimed at minimising environmental impact.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi stated: “This project highlights ADTD’s belief in the importance of achieving integration between administrative and service functions at all levels, to facilitate enhanced customer experience and service quality. It further aligns with the vision of our wise leadership, which positions government infrastructure as a key pillar of institutional modernisation and an integral facet of nurturing a dynamic, future-ready environment capable of addressing emerging challenges with agility, efficiency and effectiveness.”

This initiative is much more than just an expansion and marks a transformative shift in the philosophy of government facility design, with smart architectural elements being embedded within the core principles of productivity and institutional well-being. The new building, in addition to enhancing operational efficiency, also aims to transform government workplaces into dynamic, inspiring, and human-centred environments, which can adapt to the evolving needs of both employees and customers alike.

Moreover, ADTD continues to explore avenues to further develop the concept design, ensuring its adaptability to the rapid changes in work methodologies and technological advancements, while remaining firmly rooted in the principles of sustainability and innovation. In this regard, design flexibility is not merely an aesthetic preference, but a strategic necessity that enables the Department to stay updated with future transformations in services, functions and workforce requirements. Through this project, the Department aims to demonstrate that investing in modern infrastructure is a direct investment in people, quality of life, as well as a more efficient and sustainable future.