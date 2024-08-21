A new group of conciliators at the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Dispute Settlement Center (TASWYA) took the legal oath before His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department commencing their work as conciliators striving to resolve real estate disputes between parties amicably by seeking alternatives to litigation.

The recent approval of five real estate conciliators at the Real Estate Disputes Settlement Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was based on a decision issued by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

One of the main priorities of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, according to His Excellency Counselor Yousef Al-abri, is to encourage alternative solutions to resolve disputes by implementing the most recent mediation and conciliation methods. This is in line with the trends aimed at establishing the concepts of reconciliation and tolerance in society, in light of an integrated system of innovative laws and regulations that ensure the achievement of the rule of law and the protection of rights.

He went on to say that the Real Estate Disputes Settlement Center in Abu Dhabi, which was established in September 2020 as part of the cooperation agreement between the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Judicial Department to focus on working to settle real estate disputes amicably, strengthens efforts to achieve prompt justice and the speed of amicable settlement between disputants without the need for referral to litigation, increasing the attractiveness of the real estate sector as one of the essential industries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Counselor Yousef Alabri brought up the Judicial Department's interest in the process of training and certifying real estate conciliators in accordance with the highest standards, citing the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy's basic training programme as one of the means by which conciliators will be accredited. The programme entails intensive training courses that equip trainees with the knowledge, attitudes, and skills required for negotiation, mediation, reconciliation, and early and impartial assessment between the parties to the dispute in order to reach a settlement that complies with the law.