Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Health at Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).

The Dubai Health Authority delegation was led by HE Dr. Alawi AlSheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, while the Dubai Health delegation was headed by Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health. The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration in digital transformation, smart healthcare, and sustainable innovation.

The meeting was attended by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue to advance Dubai’s digital transformation journey and provide a sustainable digital infrastructure across both the public and private sectors. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We contribute to supporting the pioneering use of advanced technologies, in line with Dubai’s vision and its future goals in the field of smart health, and accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence applications, where digital innovation meets sustainability to provide more efficient and secure services. We are pleased to cooperate with the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Health to accelerate the pace of digital transformation in the healthcare sector of the Emirate, and develop advanced solutions that enhance the quality of medical services, supporting our shared goals of building a resilient and sustainable healthcare system.”

HE Dr. Alawi AlSheikh Ali, Director General of Dubai Health Authority, said: “This visit reflects the commitment of the Dubai Health Authority to leverage the latest digital solutions to enhance our smart healthcare strategy. Touring Moro Hub’s facilities provided us with a valuable opportunity to explore partnerships that contribute to developing the digital infrastructure for the healthcare sector, employing innovative technologies that reduce carbon emissions, and ensuring higher efficiency in providing health services to customers.”

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said: “We are committed to strengthening our strategic partnerships with leading entities in digital transformation and sustainability across the UAE, supporting our vision of building an integrated healthcare system grounded in innovation and technology. Our visit to Moro Hub reflects our dedication to accelerating digital transformation within our health system and adopting advanced medical solutions that enhance the quality of care for our patients.”

He added, “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer for his efforts in advancing digital transformation in the health sector. We look forward to continued collaboration that strengthens our collective impact.”

The delegation had a comprehensive tour of Moro Hub’s facilities, including its world-renowned Green Data Centre, the Network Operation Centre (NOC), the Security Operation Centre (SOC), and the Smart Cities and IoT Command Centre, followed by a presentation that provided an overview of the diverse digital services offered by the company.

The visit underscored the pivotal role played by Moro Hub in Dubai’s digital landscape, through its management of critical data and protection of digital infrastructure, as well as its provision of advanced smart solutions in the healthcare sector. The tour also highlighted Moro Hub’s contribution to a broader vision aimed at strengthening the readiness of vital sectors, supporting environmental sustainability initiatives, and developing innovative digital services centered on customer needs.

The collaboration reflects Moro Hub’s position as a trusted digital partner for both the public and private sectors, offering a wide range of services that include cloud computing and hosting, smart city and IoT solutions, advanced technologies, as well as cybersecurity, managed services, and enterprise solutions. These capabilities are fully aligned with the UAE’s and Dubai’s efforts to build a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and dedicated to sustainable development.