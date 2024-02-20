Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), revealed that the number of approved applications for No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for infrastructure and information services increased by over 39% in 2023 compared to 2022. Through the award-winning Marafeq Smart Feature, DEWA approved 26,159 NOCs since the launch of the feature until the end of last year (8,047 of them in 2023 and 5,807 in 2022). This increase reflects the rise in the number of infrastructure projects in Dubai and the increasing demand for electricity and water services according to the highest international standards in reliability, quality, and efficiency. Al Tayer emphasised DEWA’s readiness to keep pace with Dubai’s economic prosperity and the increasing population. DEWA continues to support the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and to consolidate its position among the top three global cities.

“We enhance the promising opportunities that Dubai provides to investors and businessmen, as well as consolidate its model of fruitful cooperation between the public and private sectors. This ensures continued development and business prosperity as well as supports the remarkable performance of the different economic sectors in Dubai. We adopt innovation to provide value-added services that enrich the experience of partners and all stakeholders and help them implement their projects with ease. The increasing demand for our innovative services supports our effective and constructive contribution to provide an advanced and integrated infrastructure for electricity and water in accordance with the highest international standards. We aim to manage facilities and services through smart and interconnected systems using the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” added Al Tayer.

DEWA’s Marafeq Smart Feature contributes to accelerating issuing of NOCs for infrastructure and information services. It also enhances collaboration between DEWA and other utilities in Dubai. It has reduced steps to get the NOCs approvals from 7 to 3 steps, and the time from 60 to 20 minutes. The feature provides enrolled contractors and consultants with access to Live data about DEWA’s infrastructure networks valid for 6 months. The advanced feature uses GIS (Geographic Information Systems) to provide a smart link instead of the conventional offline DGN or CAD files. The advanced feature uses GIS (Geographic Information Systems). This ensures data protection and prevents data loss. The feature provides maps and data of DEWA’s Network, and accurate information to stakeholders about infrastructure projects in Dubai.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial