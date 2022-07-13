United Arab Emirates: A group of 16 companies managed to achieve 3 times more than the Emiratisation target approved by Cabinet’s decision that was issued in May and entered into force in June 2022. These companies employed 1166 UAE citizens within this short period.

The companies will receive incentive packages from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and will be classified within the first category, in appreciation of their efforts to support Emiratisation targets.

Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets has employed 303 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis working in the company to 618 people.

Emirates Gateway Security Services (EGSS) has also employed 113 citizens, bringing the number of Emiratis working in the company to 526 people.

And Teleperformance Middle East Business Services has employed 96 UAE citizens, bringing the total number of Emiratis in the company to 250.

The companies are: The Orient Insurance, G Forty Two General Trading, IGG Emirates Advanced Training, Halliburton Worldwide Limited, Halcon Systems, Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services, Dubai Insurance Company, Azam Recruitment, RAK Ceramics, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Riyadh School, Magic Planet, and Al-Ahly Hospital.

-Ends-