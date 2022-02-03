Casablanca, Morocco : Google Cloud announced today a collaboration with Intelcia, a global outsourcing company, that will involve the migration of Intelcia’s entire workforce to Google Workspace. The move enables the Morocco-based organization’s 35,000 employees to benefit from increased productivity, seamless co-creation, and accelerated innovation.

Intelcia plans to leverage Google Workspace solutions spanning Gmail, Google Calendar, Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Chat, and Google Meet to safely and securely enable collaboration, communication, and productivity amongst all of its employees.

Google Workspace is built with a foundation of Google Cloud security built-in, enabling Intelcia’s employees to work safely and securely anytime and from anywhere. Google Workspace is also powered by the cleanest cloud in the industry and is committed to supporting Intelcia’s sustainability goals, as employees can join meetings, attend events, and collaborate remotely using tools that do not require additional hardware.

Google Workspace is also committed to helping Intelcia’s entire workforce connect virtually with solutions designed for modern-day workplace collaboration. The company will benefit from Google Cloud’s 24/7 global network support and its secure-by-design infrastructure. The solutions are tailored to accommodate peak demands and enable scaling operations at speed, thereby supporting Intelcia’s future growth and market expansion plans.

Abdulrahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud said: “Intelcia is one of Google Cloud's key customers for Google Workspace based in Northern Africa, and as a multi-sectoral service provider, it relies on inter-office collaboration to offer innovative and timely solutions to its global customers. Google Workspace facilitates essential workplace interaction for productive outcomes, and we are pleased to support Intelcia as it gears up to expand into new markets and enhance customer experience. We remain committed to helping global businesses such as Intelcia thrive with Google Workspace and achieve their digital transformation goals.”

Youssef El Aoufir, COO and Co-founder of Intelcia said:“As a fast-growing global outsourcing company, Intelcia is at the forefront of operational excellence and delivering best-in-class customer service and technology solutions. Google Workspace is allowing us to transform our 20-year old business into new and modern frontiers. It has fueled our digital transformation goals and helped us navigate the future of hybrid work with its unique solutions. It has allowed us to embrace a more agile, flexible and scalable mode of operations and helped our global teams create, communicate, and collaborate better. Through this agreement, we look forward to accelerating innovation, business transformation and empowering our employees with tools that will help them succeed in today’s digital era.”

The strategic collaboration is being implemented in partnership with Maroc Cloud, a cloud integrator in Morocco and a Google Cloud Partner, which is supporting the onboarding process and integration of Intelcia’s 35,000 employees to Google Workspace.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates organizations’ ability to digitally transform their business with the best infrastructure, platform, industry solutions and expertise. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Intelcia

Headquartered in Morocco, Intelcia provides award-winning global onshore and offshore services through a global network of 85 sites in 16 countries across Africa, Europe, the Americas and the Caribbean. Combining talents, technologies and processes, Intelcia has supported its clients for 20 years, offering tailor-made services and skills that meet international standards.

