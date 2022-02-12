27 th edition of Gulfood opens on Sunday with more than 4,000 companies, host of high-profile industry thought leaders and a star-studded line-up of the world’s top chefs primed to showcase breakthrough solutions and tackle sector challenges

DUBAI, UAE: The biggest and most transformational gathering of international F&B sector players and pioneers convenes in Dubai tomorrow (Sunday) when Gulfood 2022 – the 27th edition of the world’s largest annual F&B sourcing event - opens its doors for a crucial five-day run that will underscore Dubai’s status at the epicentre of the future of food.

Spanning 21 halls at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), the sector’s first event of the year, has attracted more than 4,000 companies and an array of high calibre speakers from 120 countries, renowned award-winning chefs, business leaders and government policymakers, with shared goals to connect, create, and change the future for the better.

The expansive event, which ushers in a first-of-its-kind zero waste campaign with the aim of sparking a global movement, and a deep dive into the rising role of F&B e-commerce, is being hailed as a tipping point for massive sectoral transformation required to navigate a wave of changing customer trends and behaviours, demand for climate change action, increasing sustainability regulation and increasing food health concerns.

IFFCO, one of the Middle East’s largest producers and retailers of processed food products and agro commodities, believes the Gulfood 2022 arrives at a watershed moment for the region and the industry.

“As we tread through the new era of virtual everything, Gulfood provides IFFCO and key industry players and customers with a great platform to physically connect and navigate through our challenges,” said said IFFCO’s Executive Director Rizwan Ahmed.

“This year’s show kicks off in a very special time for all the region, coinciding with Expo 2020. For that reason, we believe and expect that the show will reach to a higher visitor volume compared with previous years – which will immensely reward the collective efforts of all stakeholders.”

IFFCO plans to demo new product solutions, including low-calories and health-inspired ranges and hi-tech customer support, at the show via a ‘World of Flavours’ corner. “Foods that have immune-boosting claims are popping up everywhere as consumer interest in foods that contain natural nutrients i.e.: vitamins A, C and D, protein, etc, is increasing,” explained Ahmed. “Veganism and plant-based product offerings are two growing trends with great market potential, as consumers are looking at healthier lifestyles.

“Sustainable packaging which is reusable/recyclable is becoming increasingly important in consumers’ purchasing decisions, hence most of the brands continue to improve their packaging to make it more sustainable throughout the supply chain.”

Multinational food giant Unilever says the show will see the increasing influence of ‘purposeful brands’ striving to make sustainable living commonplace. “Food is at the centre of everyone’s lives. It is a universal topic and connection, made even more so by the pandemic with working from home trends and people being more mindful of their health, immunity, and the nutrition they introduce to their diet. ‘Better for you’ mixes are here to stay, and more innovative formats are to be expected,” said Anirban Mullick, Unilever’s Business Development Director.

Mullick added that Gulfood 2022 will spotlight, and offer solutions to, certain industry challenges including shipping and sourcing related issues and price commodity inflation.

Meanwhile, Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, a UAE based food and beverage company said: “We are very excited to participate in this latest edition of Gulfood that brings together some of the biggest players in the industry. This will be a great opportunity for us to highlight our growth and accomplishments over the past year, as well as showcase our diversified product portfolio. We have been successful in acquiring leading regional brands in the snacking and protein categories this year in line with our strategy of expanding into value-add categories while preserving market leadership in our water business.”

Running until Thursday, 17 February, the landmark event will be a microcosm of F&B trends, techniques, and products under one roof. It will explore disruptive cellular agriculture bio-innovation – the production of animal sourced foods from cell culture methods, emerging slow and plant-based food trends and highlight e-commerce, technology, sustainability, including zero waste, as change drivers.

While welcoming a huge contingent of regular exhibitors, the event will introduce new event entrants including pavilions from the Norwegian seafood industry, Uruguay, Panama, and Uzbekistan.

“Industry transformation is worldwide and spans the entire ecosystem from agritech through to production, packaging and distribution, which is reflected in the 2022 line-up,” explained Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Exhibitions & Events, DWTC. “The multi-national cohort will actively engage with a host of new Gulfood features aimed at enhancing the future through technology, improved nutrition, industry diversity, health, and sustainability.”

Inspiring and Cooking Up Change

Equipped with a desire to create and change the sector, big brand leaders, food technologists, policymakers, retail heads, start-up founders, agriculturalists, and analysts, will take to the all-new Gulfood Inspire stage to unpack the latest trends, share invaluable insights and chart the way forward during five days of focused, informative and transformational conference sessions.

Furthermore, Gulfood 2022 promises to take the latest culinary experiences to new heights with a star-studded line-up of award-winning chefs and restaurants, including Dubai based Orfali Bros Bistro ranked 6th in the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 and the Ministry of Crab ranked 29th in Asia’s 50 best restaurants 2022.

Additionally, over 70 chefs from 50 restaurants will create in excess of 1,000 creative dishes across the five days as part of the Gulfood Top Table.

Among those taking to the stage and to the live kitchen is two Michelin Star Chef Tom Aikens, who is relishing a global industry examination of “vital” industry trends.

“This innovative exhibition is one of its kind, connecting the world’s top F&B leaders from all sectors of the industry discussing vital industry trends. It is an incredible opportunity to meet with top chefs from around the globe showcasing inspirational cookery masterclasses and workshops. I am excited to be cooking at Gulfood’s Top Table and very much looking forward to meeting you all,” said Aikens.

“We have not forgotten that food is a human connections catalyst – it brings people together to celebrate and enjoy. The industry is facing well-known challenges and while this year’s show and conference will delve into serious issues, we have ensured visitors can also enjoy the event as well as absorb profound food for thought,” added LohMirmand.

Gulfood 2022 will be held under stringent safety and hygiene protocols. DWTC has proved its capability to curate the safest face-to-face business environment and deliver world-class events with the highest safety protocols.

More information on the event safety guidelines can be found here: https://www.gulfood.com/useful-info/safety-guidelines

