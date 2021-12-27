Group continues expansion in the Saudi education sector in line with strong and growing demand for high quality international level learning

Manama - Britus Education (“Britus”), the education investment arm of GFH Financial Group (“GFH” or “The Group”), today announced the further expansion of its education portfolio and investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the launch of a new K-12 international school in Riyadh located in Al-Olaya.

Britus International Schools – Al Olaya (“The School”), it is the fifth owned and managed school for Britus in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is a K-12 school following American curriculum, and has capacity to serve more than 400 students, which will increase to more than 2,000 students after the completion of the expansion phase, which will provide a dedicated section for girls. The School is open for admission to boys only from grades 4-12 for this academic year, and the School accepts enrolment applications for next academic year.

Commenting, Mr. Razi Al Murbati, Chief Executive Officer of GFH Capital S.A, said, “We’re delighted to announce the further expansion of the Group’s presence in the Saudi education sector, where we continue to see strong opportunities for growth and for Britus to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring students across the Kingdom have access to the highest quality international standard learning. Investment in education is also a key pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030 and we’re pleased to strengthen our presence in the sector and our position as a strategic partner in the meeting of the Kingdom’s goals and aspirations for development and learning.”

Ms. Fatema Ahmed Kamal, Acting CEO of Britus Education, added, “We’re proud to announce the opening of our fifth international K-12 school in Saudi Arabia. Like our other schools, Britus International Schools– Al Olaya will offer a unique learning proposition delivered in line with best global practices and standards. We look forward to welcoming the students to our latest school and to continuing to invest in the Saudi market where we see strong and increasing demand for high quality education.”

Britus Education has a portfolio of K-12 schools assets located across the MENA region and South Africa. Britus educational strategy focus on investing in students' abilities and skills to enable them to succeed in a world that requires familiarisation and adaptation by supporting them to become innovative and confident leaders. Britus operate with a global perspective to create an educational environment that elevates the values and gains of the local community, and Britus aspiration is to make its schools a key player in the education industry in all the countries in which Britus have a presence through its school network.

About Britus Education

Britus Education is the Education arm of GFH Financial Group and a K-12 education platform, supported by world class research – is that there is no limit to what each child can learn and achieve. Our teachers are trained in this philosophy and their teaching encourages our students to be curious, determined, creative and confident in their own abilities.

We go beyond good grades. We help each student discover and nurture their individual talents – whether through academics, sports or the performing arts. Every child is different and our challenge is to not only build on their strengths and passions, but to give them the motivation to overcome and master areas that seem challenging at first https://brituseducation.com/.

