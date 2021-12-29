Dubai - Gargash Motors, one of the largest distributors of premium and luxury cars in the UAE, and China's leading auto brand GAC Motor, today shared their 2021 milestones and the new initiatives developed during the year at a gathering held at GAC Showroom located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE.

At the event, all-new GS4 and GA6 for the first time in UAE, Attendees were given insights into the two new models and also received a brief overview of GAC’s strategic roadmap for 2022.

Through the intended roadmap, Gargash GAC Motor seeks to collaboratively spur innovation, adopt advanced technology and accelerate growth and productivity.

Commenting on the occasion, Morgan Sunderland - General Manager Gargash Motors said: “We’ve had a stellar 2021 on the back on several launched, expansions and internal initiatives. In my opinion, there is no better way to top the year than the launch of two new car models. It is no secret that the consumer’s preferences are evolving and we are constantly finding ways to cater to them. With the new year upon us, we look forward to a fruitful 2022 by carving out a niche in the UAE’s automobile sector and delivering outstanding experiences to our customers.”

For his part, Zeng Hebin, General Manager of GAC MOTOR International said; “We’ve enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Gargash Group, and through our collaborative efforts, we have been able to make a significant mark in the country’s dynamic automobile scene. As a brand, GAC Motor is well-positioned to overcome any shortcomings and leverage our strengths for a bigger and better 2022. We’ve received excellent responses this year and hope to build on this momentum we have created by offering leading quality, technology, and design to our patrons.”

Launch of GS4 and GA6 in the UAE

The two new models, star performers in the domestic Chinese market, are newly upgraded with powerful technology, improved design features, and higher quality materials are officially available to the UAE market.

The GS4 boasts a turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine mated to a 6-speed automatic. This engine produces about 169 hp and 270 Nm of torque. The redesigned exterior features a sculpted light & shadow design concept, developed in-house at GAC R&D centres across the globe, as well as a ‘floating’ roof design. These make the car sportier without compromising on comfort. On the inside, the GS4 comes with a big touchscreen for its infotainment system, which now supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The upgraded all-New GA6 sedan also features a sleek new design, with a sweeping single shoulder line that traverses the entire length of the car. Continuous LED rear lights and a unified front display also breathe new life into its appearance. As for the interior car features, passengers will also find it has a lot of legroom and plenty of storage space, with many clever compartments and a trunk volume of up to 500L. More excitedly, the all New GA6 introduces users to the future of driving with GAC MOTOR’s L2 Autopilot System. It optimizes driving by suggesting lane changes and making adjustments according to traffic. Drivers can now navigate complex road conditions with safety and ease through L2 Autopilot’s Lane departure warning system and automated parking feature.

Awards and Recognition

During the year, Gargash GAC Motor was awarded The Best Chinese Automotive Brand 2021. Conferred by ‘Turbo Al Arab of the ‘7awi’ Group, the award acknowledges Gargash GAC’s outstanding craftsmanship as attested by customers and local automotive media. The accolade also recognizes Gargash GAC’s performance in comparison to its competitions as well as to the innovative campaigns rolled out by the brand. This includes lighting up of the Burj Khalifa and joining forces with key government & private players such as the Dept. of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai), Cars Taxi Company, Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, among others.

Additionally, GAC GROUP was ranked No.167 among the Fortune Global 500 companies, in 2021 and the brand also managed to retain the number one position in the J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS) for the eight consecutive year.

Expansion Overview

In response to the growing demand for GAC cars especially in Abu Dhabi, Gargash GAC opened doors to a new showroom in partnership with ADMM located at YAS. The new showroom provides all sale services under one roof that will greatly improve the convenience of new and existing customers living in the Emirate as well as neighbouring Emirates.

Subsequently, the firm also inaugurated a new state-of-the-art after-sales facility in Al Qusais, Dubai.

Over the years, Gargash Group has established itself as a frontrunner in delivering premium vehicles to the clientele in the UAE. Since its presence of over 100 years in the market, Gargash Group focuses on delivering premium products with a perfect understanding of local markets and regional insight. Innovation, better service and solutions to all UAE customers have been the goal and focus of the company over the years.

About Gargash Group

Since 1918, the Gargash Group of Companies has established itself as a leading business enterprise with a portfolio diversifying into automotive, real estate, and investments. Gargash successfully introduced leading global automotive brands into the UAE such as Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, GAC MOTOR, SIXT Rent a Car in addition to presenting an industrial line of lubricants, construction equipment & power systems. The group’s investment sector operating since 1998 provides financial services, while the developing real estate sector offers its valued clients expert residential, commercial and industrial property management assistance.

About GAC MOTORS

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks the 238th among the Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked the first among all Chinese brands for five consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

