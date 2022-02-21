Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42 Cloud, a subsidiary of G42, the leading UAE-based AI and cloud computing provider, has announced today plans for a strategic collaboration with IBM, a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, aimed at accelerating digital transformation for clients in Middle East and Africa.

Over the last two years the pandemic has led businesses in the region to bring digital road maps forward and increasingly shift towards the use of technologies like cloud computing, automation, and AI, to enable them to fundamentally change the ways in which they operate. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), the percentage of executives in Middle East and Africa citing digital transformation as a major priority for their organizations increased from 18% in 2019 to 60% in 2022.

There is a growing need from clients across every industry to transform their business and unlock new opportunities. IBM and G42 Cloud will join forces to explore ways of supporting government and enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys with IBM’s portfolio of solutions and services, including AI and cloud-native offerings, which can be delivered via the highly scalable and AI optimized G42 Cloud platform.

The signing ceremony was held in the USA Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai and was attended by Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud and Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East and Africa, with the presence of Thomas Bruns, Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the Gulf and Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi as well as Bruce Ellsworth, Digital Attache at the US Consulate in Dubai.

The announcement builds upon G42 Cloud’s mission to power digital led innovation with a key emphasis placed on data sovereignty, which compliments IBM’s focus on providing technology and services that adhere to local data protection requirements. Many regional government agencies, educational institutions and enterprises are already leveraging G42 Cloud to address a diverse set of use cases, from mission critical projects in health and citizen welfare, to cutting edge offerings in the financial and energy industries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, said: “Together with IBM we look to provide customers with more choice for innovation, while operating in a protected and trusted environment. Through this joint effort we target unlocking greater value in the delivery of our services and enhance the solutions we are able to provide in the UAE and the wider region.”

“We aim through our collaboration with G42 Cloud to deliver on our shared vision of enabling organizations in the region to accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Saad Toma, General Manager of IBM Middle East & Africa. “We anticipate this will build on the increased momentum of adoption of the latest digital technologies we are seeing in the region.”

For over a century, IBM has played a vital role in the digital transformation of the Middle East and Africa. Today IBM, with its sharpened focus on hybrid cloud, data and AI, has been collaborating with governments and enterprises in the region to deliver value and support the region’s digital reinvention while transforming the way businesses operate through the latest technologies.

-Ends-

About G42 Cloud

G42 Cloud is building the MENA region’s largest and most powerful cloud infrastructure designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile and efficient to solve real-world challenges. G42 Cloud’s world-class infrastructure is built to serve governments, special industries and enterprises of all sizes and leverages the power of AI to deliver superior performance. G42 Cloud operates its cloud platform end-to-end, having built best-in-class intelligent Data Centre facilities across the UAE. G42 Cloud also operates the Artemis High Performance Computer, one of the world’s TOP500 supercomputers which it offers as a service to multiple clients and industries.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider. We help clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,000 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM’s hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently and securely. IBM’s breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM’s legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity and service.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information.

For media inquiries:

Yousef Batter

Senior Account Manager

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

yousef.batter@hkstrategies.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022