Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ranjit Raj, HSE Manager for leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek, was honoured with the Taqdeer Health & Safety Manager Award during a gala ceremony, which took place in the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at the Expo 2020 site on Thursday 24 February 2022.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the special edition of the Taqdeer Awards was organised to recognise excellence amongst Expo 2020 contractors and service providers for their ongoing commitment to ensuring worker welfare and implementing the highest health, safety, quality and environment (HSQE) standards.

After receiving his award from HE Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners affairs in Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) and Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer – Expo 2020, Raj said:

“The Covid pandemic presented many challenges at the Expo 2020 site. Farnek’s HSE and welfare teams acted swiftly to provide strategic crisis management to limit the spread of Covid amongst our workers. The result was little if any disruption to our operational service delivery.

“Our approach included comprehensive risk based Covid controls on site, close coordination with Expo HSE and WW teams and updated physical infrastructure at Farnek Village, our staff accommodation centre.”

“Our workforce played a significant role in limiting any further outbreaks, they all performed responsibly, well aware of the potential impact on their colleagues and the operation. This understanding and cooperation was key to the success of our mitigation plan, it was true team spirit.”

Raj’s colleagues were quick to congratulate him, Babar Hussain, Farnek’s Head of HSE said, “With Ranjit’s support, I oversaw the implementation of a detailed tracking, monitoring and reporting system which included the use of thermal scanning biometrics machines which automatically alerted management, of any staff with elevated body temperatures. It was exceptional teamwork.”

And Ryan Mitchell, Farnek’s Worker Welfare Manager added, “Coming from an HSE background myself, I share a similar professional perspective and appreciation for what this remarkable recognition means.”

Besides Raj’s award, Farnek was also recognised for its excellence in the categories of worker welfare and H&S across Dubai. To qualify, Farnek had to provide examples of their best employment practices and comprehensive use of global benchmarks including labour policies; facilities and infrastructure; health and safety; labour security; recruitment and wages; justice and transparency; labour perceptions and other key performance indicators.

Rewarding its endeavours, Farnek was awarded with Taqdeer Gold Excellence Cards, whilst the entire workforce receives Taqdeer Blue Excellence Cards in appreciation of their dedication.

The cards allow Farnek to save millions of dirhams annually through government incentives from four government bodies, the RTA, DEWA, DM and GDRFA-Dubai. Farnek’s employees can also take advantage of discounts offered by more than 60 establishments and shops throughout Dubai.

“This not only provides our employees with well-deserved recognition, it also reassures existing and potential customers that our staff welfare programmes and health and safety initiatives are best in class,” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

