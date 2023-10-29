Muscat, Date: Amidst an atmosphere brimming with warmth and enthusiasm, the Zubair Automotive Group, a part of the Mobility & Equipment Sector of the Zubair Corporation, warmly welcomed 45 students from the Little Learners Private Preschool. This event was graced by the presence of numerous employees from both the Zubair Automotive Group and the Zubair Corporation. The event falls under the group's ongoing commitment towards furthering education across all avenues within government and private educational institutions. The primary objective of this initiative was to raise awareness within society about traffic security and safety rules.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamil Abdullah Al Balushi, the Mitsubishi Showroom Manager of Azaiba said, “This visit is a testament to our long-term partnership with educational institutions in the Sultanate. It underscores the Zubair Automotive Group’s dedication to fostering education and learning amongst students from an early age. We extend our gratitude to the administrators of Little Learners Private Preschool for choosing the Mitsubishi showroom in Azaiba, a part of the Zubair Automotive Group, for this purpose.”

During the visit, showroom employees enlightened the students about the fundamental principles and regulations of road safety, including the proper way to fasten seat belts. Moreover, they introduced the students to various Mitsubishi models, explaining the variety of advanced technology prevalent within the automotive sector. The visit also featured engaging recreational activities, such as a car colouring activity and car rides, enhancing the educational experience for the young learners.

Speaking on the recent visit, Aisha Al Qasimi, Student Care Officer at the Little Learners Private Preschool, affirmed, "First and foremost, we express our gratitude to the Zubair Automotive Group for their warm reception and hospitality. They provided a valuable opportunity for the students where they were enlightened about the array of vehicles on display. This visit served as a bridge between our educational curriculum and practical awareness, teaching our students the correct methods of using safety belts and sitting in cars."

The Little Learners Private Preschool was founded in the year as a pioneer in education, focusing on enhancing children's skills in reading, mathematics, and languages, both in Arabic and English. The kindergarten's objective is to revolutionise early childhood education in the Sultanate by instilling a sense of curiosity and a passion for discovery within young minds. Their aim is to set a new standard in early education quality, aligning with international benchmarks through heightened awareness and innovative teaching methods.

Established in 1973, The Zubair Automotive Group is considered one of the oldest automobile distributors in the country, as it represents and still represents a distinguished group of international brands through its subsidiaries, which include the GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPANY, the International Heavy Equipment Company, and Sayarti. Each of these companies prides itself on its distinguished business philosophy and its own sales and service network spread throughout the Sultanate, but what brings them together is their unwavering focus on achieving the highest rates of customer satisfaction.

