Offering Zain customers with a superior network experience and services

Kuwait City, Kuwait – Zain Group, in partnership with Huawei, successfully held a two-day Mobile Tech Forum on May 26 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Kuwait accompanied by an exhibition of innovative technologies at Zain's Innovation Campus (ZINC) on May 27. As a leading telecom operator in the Middle East and Africa, Zain continues to pioneer in deploying 5G technology and beyond, demonstrating its commitment to technological excellence.

The forum brought together multi-disciplinary teams from Zain Group, Zain Kuwait and Huawei, to explore cutting-edge technologies and strategic directions. The event provided a platform for Zain employees to engage with innovative technologies, fostering talent development and maintaining Zain's leadership in the 5G-Advanced era. Key topics covered include 5G-Advanced, digital transformation, transmission, and green network solutions. Innovative services showcased during the forum included glasses-free 3D, cloud gaming, RedCap CPE, etc.

In collaboration with Huawei, Zain released the Zain Group 5G-Advanced Blueprint during MWC 2024 and completed the first 10Gbps verification in Kuwait, and first new calling trial in Kuwait which is the first trial outside China. These achievements mark a significant milestone towards the commercial use of 5G-Advanced technology. Consequently, plans are underway for the commercial deployment of new calling services and applications in home and industrial scenarios.

Zain is also accelerating its digital transformation initiatives, focusing on network performance, service quality, user experience, and new service monetization. Zain is working with Huawei to leverage latest technologies to enable internal digital transformation and support enterprise digital transformations. Future network will require a lossless and intelligent infrastructure and both companies are exploring intelligent use cases such as energy-saving features, user experience assurance features, operation efficiency improvement features, etc.

Mohammad Al Murshed, Acting CTO of Zain Group, commented "We are committed to provide our customers with a superior network experience and services. Our dedication to leading technologies will drive Zain's business success and deliver the best service experience to our customers. In the 5G-Advanced era, we aim to maintain our leading position in the region while building green networks in support of our corporate sustainability 2050 net-zero agenda."

Mr. Richard Liu, President of Huawei Global ICT Marketing & Solution Sales, said: "Our partnership with Zain exemplifies our joint commitment to innovation and sustainability. Huawei is committed to bring the most advanced technologies to continuously enable Zain’s technological leadership and business success in Kuwait and beyond in the 5G-Advanced era. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to achieve these ambitious goals."

Zain remains at the forefront of the digital revolution, consistently offering its customers the latest innovative technologies and services.