XS.com, the acclaimed multi-asset fintech and financial services provider, proudly announces its role as the Global Sponsor for the forthcoming “Trading Show” in Casablanca, Morocco.

This highly anticipated event is meticulously organized and aims to bring together the brightest minds in the trading and financial services industry for a comprehensive exploration of cutting-edge trends and strategies.

The event is scheduled to take place on July 11th and 12th at the illustrious Hyatt Regency. This prestigious venue is where participants from around the globe are expected to converge, seeking to navigate the intricate world of trading and gain valuable insights from industry leaders and experts.

At the heart of the summit's success is XS.com's crucial role as the Global Sponsor. This sponsorship underscores the strong dedication of the global multi-asset broker to promoting innovation and growth within the financial world.

XS.com not only highlights its leadership in the fintech sector but also demonstrates its commitment to supporting the global trading community. The involvement of the multi award winning broker is poised to enhance the overall experience of the summit, providing attendees with unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and collaboration.

The awarded regional MENA team from, the multi-regulated broker brings unmatched expertise, ready to enhance discussions at the summit with their deep knowledge and strategic thinking.

Mr. Shadi Salloum, the Regional Director of XS.com in the MENA region, comments:

"With XS.com as the Global Sponsor, The Trading Show in Casablanca is set to be an event of unparalleled significance. We are excited to share our expertise and insights with traders and industry leaders. XS.com is committed to fostering a collaborative environment where participants can explore key trends and strategies shaping the trading industry. Our involvement underscores our dedication to innovation and excellence in financial services."

This event promises to be a pivotal moment for the global trading community, as industry experts gather to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and chart the course for future innovations in the financial services sector.

XS.com looks forward to contributing to this dynamic environment, continuing to lead the way in fostering excellence and advancement within the industry.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.