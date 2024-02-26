Sharjah: Xposure International Photography Festival (Xposure 2024) is set to redefine its boundaries with the introduction of its inaugural film program for this year, featuring 53 cinematic events. This includes 26 workshops, panel discussions, and live interviews with film industry professionals. Additionally, the program will showcase 27 documentary films at the festival's eighth iteration, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), running from February 28 to March 5 at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

Among the luminaries who will be headlining the events on the Xposure 2024 Film Stage are: Aidan Sullivan, renowned for his multifaceted contributions as a photo editor, publicist, journalist, and talent agent, and Angela Scott, acclaimed for her prowess as a photographer, filmmaker, author, and conservationist. Joining them are Beth Wald, Britta Jaschinski, Dan Winters, Francesco Gola, Frank Meo, Giles Clarke, John McDermott and filmmaker, journalist and author Rick Smolan, each bringing their unique expertise and vision to the forefront.

According to HE Tariq Saeed Allay, the Director General of SGMB, the primary objective of introducing a film platform at Xposure is to expand the exploratory and learning space offered by the festival to include filmmaking. He also affirmed Xposure's commitment to continually expand its scope of offerings to be able to successfully cater to the ever-growing professional and artistic needs of the individuals who belong to the UAE’s and the world’s creative industries.

These promises are duly honoured in Xposure’s first-ever, yet exhaustive content programme dedicated to the art and craft of film. Led by leading industry experts, filmmakers and photographers, Xposure’s film programme has been curated to include insightful and educational talks, interactive workshops, film screenings and engaging experiences for professionals, amateurs and students.

The programme promises engaging panel discussions delving into topics crucial to the art and business of filmmaking, hands-on workshops designed to refine skills, in-depth masterclasses exploring specific disciplines within film, and invaluable networking opportunities to forge lasting connections within the film community.

For more information on these film-themed events at Xposure and to register for them, visit https://xposure.net/film-stage-events/.

With 90 solo and group exhibitions displaying 2,500 prints from over 400 renowned photographers, 66 workshops, 79 talks and focus groups, and 50 professional portfolio reviews from over 150 of the world’s greatest visual storytellers, Xposure 2024 promises an immersive exploration of photography and other visual mediums.

