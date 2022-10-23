Travel & Tourism business leaders and government officials to take to the stage in Riyadh

London, UK: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) unveils its first round of confirmed speakers for its upcoming Global Summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, which includes leaders from some of the world’s largest Travel & Tourism businesses, Saudi officials, and tourism ministers from around the world.

Taking place at the magnificent King Abdul Aziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh from 28 November to 1 December, the global tourism body's highly anticipated 22nd Global Summit is set to be the most influential Travel & Tourism of the year.

Under the theme “Travel for a Better Future” the event will focus on the value of the sector, not just to the global economy, but to the planet and communities around the world.

During the Global Summit, industry leaders and international government officials will gather in Riyadh to align efforts to support the sector’s recovery and address future challenges, ensuring a safer, more resilient, and more sustainable sector.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Saudi Minister of Tourism said “WTTC will arrive in Riyadh as tourism enters a new era of recovery. Bringing together global leaders from both the public and private sector, the Summit will be fundamental in building the better, brighter future the sector deserves.

There is no doubt our ambitious investment, sustainability and travel experience goals can be realized through global collaboration and WTTC’s Global Summit in Riyadh will provide a platform for these important conversations, while ensuring visitors enjoy the hospitality and opportunities of one of the world’s fastest growing tourism destinations.”

Business leaders set to take to the stage include Arnold Donald, Vice Chair of the Board of Carnival Corporation and Chairman at WTTC; Anthony Capuano, CEO, Marriott International; Paul Griffiths, CEO, Dubai International Airports; Christopher Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton; Matthew Upchurch, President & CEO, Virtuoso; and Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO, Diriyah Gate Development Authority.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We are delighted to have such influential speakers already confirmed for our Global Summit in Riyadh.

“The government of Saudi Arabia has been instrumental in the recovery of the Global Travel & Tourism sector following two years of crisis, and we are delighted to be taking our Global Summit to the Kingdom this year, Simpson said. “Saudi Arabia’s Travel & Tourism sector will surpass pre-pandemic levels next year and will see the fastest growth across the Middle East over the next decade.”

The event will welcome government speakers such as Secretary Rita Marques, Secretary of State for Tourism Portugal; Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Barbados; the Hon. Isaac Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Bahamas; Mrs. Fatima Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism Bahrain; the Hon Susanne Kraus-Winkler, State Secretary for Tourism Austria; Mr Mark Keam, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Travel and Tourism, National Travel and Tourism Office U.S.; and the Hon. Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu, Minister of Tourism South Africa.

Government officials from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will join delegates at the Global Summit. They include His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy, His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, His Excellency Majed Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and Her Highness Princess Haifa Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism.

