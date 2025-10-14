100 hours of total content across 5 content streams and stages

Riyadh – Saudi Arabia: All eyes are on Riyadh as leaders, decision makers, game-changers, young professionals, and emerging talent from all over are set to converge at Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom’s largest gathering of the creative marketing industry. Among them is a powerhouse lineup of over 200 leading creative and inspirational minds representing some of the most innovative and transformative local, regional, and global brands.

Taking place from 21–22 October at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation in JAX District, Athar Festival’s bigger, bolder, and more dynamic third edition promises 100 hours of content spread across five content streams and stages.

Commenting on her participation at Athar Festival 2025, Ellie Norman, Chief Marketing Officer at Formula E, said: "I’m thrilled to be joining the festival this year. What makes Athar special is the diversity of voices and perspectives it brings together, which creates the kind of energy and exchange you simply don’t find elsewhere. My hope is to share how we’ve built a challenger sport into a global platform, and just as importantly, to learn from others who are reimagining what’s possible. I’m looking forward to connecting with the audience and exploring together how creativity, technology and purpose can unlock growth for all of us."

Highlighting Athar Festival's role as a unique industry platform, Thamer AlGhamdi, Head of Marketing, Brand & Media at HUMAIN, said: “Athar doesn’t just showcase creativity, it bridges disciplines. It’s a nexus where artistry meets strategy, where emerging Saudi voices intersect with global creative and technological dialogue. Its format encourages exchange, experimentation, and bold thinking rather than just polished showcases. For attendees and contributors alike, it becomes less of a festival and more of a collaborative space where ideas and perspectives come together to shape the future of Saudi creativity and its place within the global cultural and technology landscape.”

The Strategic Stage will bring together global experts, government officials, and C-suite executives to explore visionary leadership, brand growth, and the future of strategic decision-making, featuring fireside chats with HRH Princess Lamia Bint Majed Al Saud, CEO of Rotana Media Group & Secretary General and Member of the Board of Trustees of Alwaleed Philanthropies, and Jo Malone CBE, Founder and Creative Director of Jo Loves, and keynote addresses from Mo Gawdat, bestselling author and former Chief Business Officer at Google X and Ali Ali, Co-founder and Film Director at Good People Films.

The Spotlight Stage will showcase both established figures and emerging voices shaping the Kingdom’s creative economy, including a fireside chat with Ahmed Alsahhaf, CEO of MMS and President of the IAA KSA Chapter, and other interactive and thought-provoking sessions providing practical use cases and perspectives by leading creatives and marketers from Amazon Ads, Beyond Group, Ceer Motors, Dentsu, Diriyah Company, HUMAIN, HungerStation, and Royal Commission for AlUla, among others.

The Community Stage brings ideas to life through interactive workshops, live demos, and masterclasses led by creative strategists and marketers from across the industry, offering valuable insights, fresh perspectives and inspiration for the creative community. Meanwhile, the Courtyard Stage, featuring a wide selection of food trucks, will offer attendees a vibrant mix of music, wellness, comedy, and creative expression, including a techno set from rising artist NHA, stand-up comedy by Khalid Maina, and a session on unlocking creativity through the sociodrama method led by Ameera Alnejaim.

Alongside this, the Saudi Gamer Arena will debut as a first-of-its-kind hub connecting Saudi Arabia’s gaming ecosystem with brands. Promising engaging discussions with Adel AlMeqren, Executive Director of Marketing & Branding at the Saudi Esports Federation, Catalina Lou, SVP Global Gaming at Webedia, AbdulKareem Niazi, Director Marketing Strategy, Campaigns & PR at the Esports World Cup Foundation, and Nabil Sleiman, Head of Marketing Communications at Almarai Company, among many professional gamers and influencers, this new addition to the festival will showcase new research, technologies, and activations at the intersection of gaming and marketing.

Additionally, Workshop Room 3 will also serve as a space for masterclasses and discourse, featuring thought leaders such as Patrick Rizk, Head of Saudi Arabia at Meta, Jason Foo, Chief Executive Officer at BBD Perfect Storm, Tom Tootal, Chief Executive Officer at bandstand, and Larissa Von Alberti, Vice Dean of Programmes and Professor of Accounting at Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College.

Beyond its stages and sessions, Athar Festival 2025 also creates space for meaningful connections through its dedicated Networking Hub. With curated meetups on data strategy, platform ecosystems, location-driven insights, and emerging media, the hub offers a forum for candid discussion and knowledge exchange, ensuring the festival is as much about building relationships as it is about inspiring ideas.

Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS.

Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS, is Saudi Arabia's foremost creative marketing event. Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, Athar sets the stage for leaders, decision-makers, and emerging talent to connect, share insights, and drive creative endeavours across the Kingdom's burgeoning sectors.

