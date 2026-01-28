Dubai, UAE: The World Realty Congress 2025 concluded in Dubai with its grand finale, the World Realty Congress Awards, marking the culmination of a week-long programme of industry engagement. Hosted at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, the Awards followed a series of curated community tours, expert-led masterclasses, and an international real estate conference that drew participation from across the global property ecosystem. Across its sessions, the Congress examined how advances in AI, spatial technologies, and sustainable development are shaping future models of real estate ownership and asset value.

The Awards recognised organisations demonstrating leadership and measurable impact across customer experience, asset and facilities management, community engagement, sustainability, and people-first practices. This year’s honours reflected a growing emphasis on operational excellence and long-term value creation, alongside innovation in how communities are planned, managed, and experienced.

Among the standout winners were Asteco, Colliers, and LOAMS, recognised across key company categories including Best Outstanding Community Engagement Initiative and Best Happiest Residential Community. Dubai Residential emerged as a double Gold winner, securing top honours for Customer Experience Initiative of the Year and Asset Management Strategy of the Year, for their focus on resident-centric operations and portfolio performance.

Dubai Residential Managing Director Ahmed Al Suwaidi attributed the recognition to the company’s integrated approach, which aligns day-to-day service excellence with disciplined asset management. “At Dubai Residential, we focus on enhancing the living experience across our communities while applying a value-driven asset management strategy that strengthens operational performance and delivers sustainable value for residents,” he said.

Wadan Developments was named Best Upcoming Developer of the Year, recognised for its growth trajectory and strategic positioning within a competitive development landscape. CEO Salah Udin described the award as a vindication of the company’s broader vision. “A proud moment for Wadan. Honoured at a prestigious event, this award reflects our growth and our unwavering vision beyond luxury,” he said.

Ejadah claimed two Gold awards, Employee Development & Well-Being and Facilities Management Company of the Year, for its emphasis on operational excellence and people-first practices. Ejadah CEO Alex Davies acknowledged the awards as important moments in the organisation’s journey. “This is a proud milestone that celebrates our steadfast commitment to excellence and a strong people-first culture,” he said.

Acube Developments received Bronze in the Upcoming Developer of the Year category, while its flagship development, Adara Star, was awarded Silver for Best Affordable Project of the Year, recognised for its quality and accessibility within the affordable housing segment. Chairman & CEO Ramjee Iyer said, “Our focus has always been our residents and the communities we build, so it means a great deal to see that commitment recognised by the industry.”

The 2025 edition of the Awards saw strong participation, with over 260 submissions from more than 90 organisations. A distinguished panel of 40 international jury members collectively dedicated more than 400 hours to a rigorous and independent assessment process, ensuring transparency, credibility, and integrity across all award categories.

“The quality of discourse and the calibre of award recipients this year reaffirm the relevance of merit-led recognition,” said Jatin Deepchandani, CEO of Eventyst Global, Plan3Media & Crestus Media. “These organisations are setting benchmarks that move the industry forward in meaningful ways.”

About Eventyst Global

Eventyst Global is a dynamic event and media company that curates original, insight-led intellectual properties, serving as flagship platforms that celebrate innovation and excellence across industries. Through initiatives such as the Employee Happiness Awards and the World Realty Congress, Eventyst Global designs high-impact experiences that spotlight industry leaders, foster meaningful dialogue, and inspire positive change.

Eventyst Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Plan3 Media, a Dubai-based company renowned for delivering internationally benchmarked events, conferences, awards, and community-driven platforms.