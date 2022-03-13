Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Police Summit commences on 14th March 2022 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre. Hosted and organised by Dubai Police and in collaboration with dmg events, the Summit features four full days of themed conferences and keynote addresses and panel discussions with experts from organisations such as the United Nations, Interpol, various city and state police forces, as well as private sector organisations with policing-focused products and solutions.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “As the threat landscape alters dramatically, law enforcement often finds it challenging to keep pace and evolve. For policing authorities specifically and crime prevention at large, there is a critical need to build platforms that enable true collaboration for knowledge and experience-sharing, with the ultimate goal of ensuring safer societies. We are proud to host the inaugural summit in Dubai, a city renowned for connecting the world, and, alongside Expo 2020, connecting minds.”

The World Police Summit 2022 is the inaugural edition of this critical, sector-focused summit and trade show, and will spotlight themes such as Crime Prevention, Forensic Science, Anti-Narcotics, Police Innovation and Resilience, Drones, K9, and more. The Summit will feature more than 200 speakers and over 150 exhibitors.

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, said: “Dubai has built an enviable calendar of collaboration platforms focused on individual sectors, and from the response we have seen from our speaker panel, our partner organisations and exhibitors, and visitor registrations, it is evident that a policing-focused platform is timely and relevant. By bringing police and law enforcement together with service providers, thought-leaders, innovators, and more, the Summit will be a catalyst for improved security and safety for citizens the world over.”

Confirmed speakers at the World Police Summit 2022 include His Excellency Lt.Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security of Dubai, Commissioner Luis Carrilho, United Nations Police Advisor, Dwight Henninger, President, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), as well as a host of luminaries from policing, security and cybersecurity, and from public and private organisations the world over.

The exhibition floor at the Summit is populated by organisations that contribute products and services that enable effective policing and security, including through technology, hardware, apparel, accessories, and other requisite aids. Major exhibitors at the event include Huawei, Dell Technologies, Airbus, Rafael, Leonardo, and Kaspersky, among others.

-Ends-

About World Police Summit

Taking place in Dubai between 14th and 17th March 2022, the World Police Summit is hosted by Dubai Police, and organised by dmg events. With over 150 exhibitors and 10,000 registered visitors, in addition to its myriad speakers and delegates, the Summit will offer an extensive range of technological and intellectual resources that law enforcement agencies can leverage to address the needs and challenges of modern happenings such as cybercrime, urbanisation, digital evolution and post-pandemic recovery – all with the common goal of ensuring a safer world for all.

For more information, visit www.worldpolicesummit.com

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading organiser of face-to-face events and a publisher of trade magazines. dmg events organises more than 80 events across 25 countries, attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates every year. The company’s portfolio of products includes many industry-leading events in the energy, construction, hospitality & design, coatings and transportation sectors. ADIPEC, The Big 5, Gastech, EGYPS, The Hotel Show and INDEX are the company’s flagship events. For more information visit www.dmgevents.com.

For further information, please contact:

Redhill Middle East & Africa

worldpolicesummit@redhill.asia