The first day of World of Web3 (WOW) summit, organized by GuyWay Events took place at Burj Park adjacent to the iconic Burj Khalifa building. The first day alone, recorded thousands of attendees, with more expected to come for the remaining three days. WOW summit aims to increase community awareness and knowledge about everything ‘Metaverse’, bringing together industry leaders and key players from across the globe.

Each day is designed to have non-stop content, panel discussions and keynote speeches on the latest technology, business, and society news. The ‘Metaverse’ in such a short period of time because one of the world’s biggest hypes, and strongly relevant in the global economic, social, and technological scene. The welcome speech was given by H.E Ahmed Elmetwally CEO at the private office of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Nahyan. Followed by a keynote speech given by, Hoda Alkhzaimi, President of the Emirates Digital Association for Women.

The flagship event, WOW Summit, will be held from 13th to 16th of March at Burj Park, Dubai. The WOW Summit is set to research the phenomena of "Alternative Reality", the first day of the summit focused on the latest developments in the blockchain industry. The second day will look at the impact of Web3 on the creative industries through a series of talks. The finale will highlight the latest developments in the digital mining hardware and software industry.

Other notable speakers at the event, include but not limited to:

Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni – CEO of Blockchain Center UAE

Saeed Aldarmaki – Founder of Sheesha Finance and co-founder of Alphabit Digital Currency Fund

James Wo – Founder and CEO of DFG

Aly Madhavji – Managing Partner of Blockchain Founders Fund and LP at Loyal VC & Draper Goren Holm

Nils Tharandt Ortiz, CEO & Co-founder of Paypolitan

Gaurav Dubey – CEO of TDeFi, TradeDog incubator and advisor.

The festival also boasts a pop-up gallery show casing one of the biggest NFT & Digital art shows in the Emirates, featuring artworks from some of the world's leading digital artists, and curated collections from major galleries. The gallery will bring together artists from UAE, USA, Spain, Barbados, Sweden, Australia, Turkey, China, Japan, Lebanon, and other countries. In addition to featuring a ‘Metafest’: an all-immersive experience that will take the event into several dimensions, is a physical world with augmented reality and a metaverse accessible remotely through a digital twin. Visitors will get the opportunity to listen to virtual speakers, interact with 3D art objects, and receive complimentary digital art.

14th of March Panel: Artistic Experimentation, Artificial Reality & Blockchain

• VESA, Art Ambassador For Superworld, Sheesha Finance, Blockchain Valley & Varjo VR.

• Kristel Bechara, Modern Visual Artist

• Suzy Sikorski, Christie’s Associate Specialist Of Middle Eastern 20th & 21st Century Art & Founder Of Mid East Art

• Solimán López, Contemporary Artist

• Soy Fira, First NFT Artist In Colombia

Moderated by: Geoffrey McCabe, Founder at Divi and LightningWorks

