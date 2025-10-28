The partnership reflects a shared vision between Informa Markets and Expo City Dubai to grow the event’s international impact through expanded spaces, enhanced access and new opportunities for collaboration

WHX in Dubai is set to welcome more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors at the largest healthcare event in 2026, alongside new certified bootcamps, headline stages and CME-accredited conferences

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai, formerly Arab Health, has announced a strategic partnership with Expo City Dubai, reflecting a shared vision to expand the healthcare event’s global platform. In 2026, WHX will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) for the first time, with Expo City Dubai providing a complementary platform that broadens the experience for participants and reinforces Dubai’s role as a global healthcare hub.

Held from 9–12 February at DEC, Expo City Dubai, this will be the first time in the event's history that it takes place outside the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The move to Expo City reflects WHX and DWTC’s ambition to create additional avenues for healthcare leaders to connect, showcase, and engage with the international community.

The DEC venue will provide an additional 11,343 sqm, bringing the total to 74,402 sqm and enabling a broader and more immersive showcase of health technology, cross-sector collaboration, and educational content.

The partnership with Expo City Dubai will enhance the WHX experience with additional spaces for networking, hospitality, and informal connections, set against a backdrop of cutting-edge technology and innovative design. With cultural venues, restaurants, and informal meeting areas, Expo City expands the event’s footprint and creates new ways for the global healthcare community to engage during the event.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales & Marcomms Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: "Through this partnership, we are creating new platforms for the global healthcare community to connect, showcase and collaborate. WHX is a landmark event on the international health calendar, and Expo City Dubai provides an environment designed to facilitate meaningful exchange, encapsulated within world-class facilities. We look forward to collaborating with Informa Markets to deliver an unforgettable experience for the healthcare community in 2026 and beyond.”

WHX in Dubai will create an environment where more than 235,000 professional visits and 4,300 exhibitors will come together to shape the future of global health. The 2026 edition will feature six CME-accredited conferences, four new certified bootcamps and three dedicated stages – Future X, Frontiers, and Visionary – aimed at inspiring insights and driving transformative collaboration.

Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President at Informa Markets, said: “Following the success of our 50th edition earlier this year, WHX continues to grow in scale and significance. We look forward to the move to the Dubai Exhibition Centre, which marks an exciting new chapter for WHX. It offers the scale and flexibility we need to meet rising global demand. Our partnership with Expo City enriches that experience by creating new spaces for the healthcare community to connect in different ways - from business to informal networking and cultural exchange. It is an expansion that reflects the diversity of our audience and the depth of engagement we strive to deliver.”

The partnership also supports efforts by Informa Markets and Expo City Dubai to foster a more inclusive and sustainable future for the events industry. Expo City Dubai offers features such as wheelchair accessibility, braille signage, and mobility assistance services that support people of determination and diverse visitor needs. The site is well-connected via the Dubai Metro, major roadways and on-site parking, with a car-free interior layout and clean transport options available for all attendees.

In line with WHX's sustainability goals, the event aims to minimise waste, prioritise ethical sourcing, and promote carbon-conscious practices. Expo City Dubai builds on its legacy as the home of Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28, setting new benchmarks as a blueprint for sustainable urban living.

Many of its venues, including Al Wasl Plaza, the Connect Conference Centre (C3), Terra, Nexus, and the Women’s Pavilion, have achieved ISO 20121:2024 certification for sustainable events management. The city also has a number of initiatives to maximise sustainability, spanning carbon emissions, energy, waste, travel and transport, and accessibility.

In 2026, WHX in Dubai will be co-timed with WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), the region's leading laboratory and diagnostics event. While WHX in Dubai moves to Expo City Dubai, WHX Labs in Dubai will continue to be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 10-13 February, creating a city-wide experience across two landmark venues. Together, the co-timed events will attract more than 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors, forming the world’s largest healthcare event.

WHX in Dubai and WHX Labs in Dubai are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

For more information or to register for the event, please visit https://www.worldhealthexpo.com/events/healthcare/dubai/en/home.html