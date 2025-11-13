55,000 expected attendees, 800 exhibitors, 400 global brands, 350+ expert speakers, 20 government partners, 14 dedicated country pavilions

First instance of FUSE AI Zone: 40+ companies showcase AI solutions for clean energy, smart infrastructure, and climate resilience

The Greenhouse (CLIX reimagined) promotes 50+ industry-changing startups

Global participation of leading commercial, industry and governmental organisations, including DEWA, Tadweer, EWEC, Huawei, DoE, Beeah, EDF, IRENA, MESIA, MOIYAT, BYD and hundreds more.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), will return to Abu Dhabi from January 13–15, 2026 as its largest and most ambitious edition yet. Already the Middle East’s most influential event for promoting renewable energy and clean tech as the blueprints for a sustainable future, it has become a global platform that connects sustainability advocates from world-leading companies, government agencies, academic institutions and NGOs.

The 18th edition, held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), will welcome record-breaking levels of attendees, exhibitors, guest speakers and government partners, with leading international organisations such as IRENA and the EU Hydrogen Council hosting dedicated in-show summits of their own.

Where Intention meets Action

Across the region, appetite for delivering a clean energy transition is at an all-time high. The UAE has pledged to invest $54 billion into renewables by the end of the decade, while mobilising $83 billion of climate-related clean tech funding at COP28 and a further $30 billion via the new Alterra Fund. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has earmarked $270 billion to upscale its renewable energy ambitions, while also having committed almost $200 billion to climate action under the expanding initiatives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

As this investment trend deepens, the 2026 Summit is sharpening its focus on how to translate such commitments into tangible solutions. Through its exhibitions, conferences, and innovation hubs, the World Future Energy Summit will convene policymakers, investors, innovators, and industry leaders to catalyse partnerships, fast-track technology deployment, and scale finance for clean energy projects.

“As a core event of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the World Future Energy Summit is where the global energy ecosystem comes together to do business,” said Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Director of Brand and Strategic Initiatives at Masdar. “WFES will convene leaders from government, energy, technology and finance to drive real-world deployment and partnerships across the key challenges of our age, harnessing the transformative power of AI and innovation to drive scalable climate solutions.”

New Zones and Features for 2026

The 2026 Summit features new thematic zones and conference tracks designed to spotlight transformative technologies and market opportunities. It will feature the debut of FUSE AI, a first-of-its-kind exploration zone with an attached two-day conference dedicated to artificial intelligence applications in energy, smart cities, and climate resilience. More than 40 companies are confirmed to demonstrate solutions that use AI to enhance grid stability, optimise renewable integration, and improve climate modelling. This new feature was developed to recognise and explore the growing AI leadership ambitions of leading Middle east nations – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and others are pouring billions into AI-empowered data centres and supportive infrastructure, eager to leverage its ability to deliver 4IR capabilities and rapidly diversify their economies.

The Summit’s reimagined startup platform, The Greenhouse, will host 50+ startups from across the clean energy, mobility, water, and climate-tech spectrum, connecting them directly with investors and corporate partners. This new part of the summit is the thematic successor to CLIX – The Climate Innovations Exchange – where the boldest and brightest thinkers from around the world would take on the biggest sustainability and climate change challenges.

The World Future Energy Summit will also introduce the Greenpeace Cinema, a first-time collaboration with Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, providing a creative space to highlight pressing environmental issues through storytelling and visual impact.

"The urgency of the climate crisis demands more than facts — it demands concrete action,” said Ghiwa Nakat, Executive Director of Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa. “At Greenpeace Middle East and North Africa, we implement initiatives that drive measurable change, collaborate across policy and industry, and engage communities to turn commitment into real-world impact. This year at the World Future Energy Summit, we’re also convening a half-day conference to discuss practical solutions for a just and sustainable transition. We aim to connect policy ambition with human stories that inspire solutions—because awareness alone isn’t enough. Creative spaces such as the Greenpeace Cinema complement these efforts by linking evidence with emotion and amplifying regional voices from the heart of the climate crisis. Together, these platforms ensure that dialogue leads to tangible impact.”

Other programme highlights include the return of Carbon Forward, co-located at the World Future Energy Summit after a successful hosting in Abu Dhabi last year. This is a pioneering event designed to help all stakeholders across the public/private spheres better understand the risks and opportunities that the climate change represents.

A Global Platform Driving Real Outcomes

The World Future Energy Summit has long been a venue where policy announcements, corporate commitments, and technology deals converge. In 2026, this role will be further amplified by high-level summits, such as the EU Hydrogen Council Summit, designed to align international hydrogen strategies with investment flows.

The 2026 edition will also feature several country-specific pavilions showcasing the current clean energy prospects, leading talent and government-led initiatives of the respective nations. Commenting on the growing importance of the global energy transition and the need for cooperation at every level, British Ambassador to the UAE Edward Hobart said:

“The scale of the clean energy opportunity – both in the Middle East and globally – is immense. The World Future Energy Summit showcases how innovation, investment, and international collaboration can unlock that potential. As the UAE continues to lead in developing renewable and low-carbon solutions, the UK is committed to deepening partnerships that drive sustainable growth, create green jobs, and deliver the technologies that will define our shared sustainable future.”

Conferences Shaping the Future

Through keynote sessions, expert panels, and industry-relevant case studies, conference attendees will gain actionable insights into the entire energy ecosystem. Every conference focuses intently on real-world relevance, giving its attendees the knowledge to better understand the realities of their sphere of influence, along with the tools to go out and change things for the better.

The Summit’s expanded conference programme will feature seven tracks, including the debut of the Artificial Intelligence Conference, examining the responsible adoption of AI across energy, infrastructure, and smart cities.

Other dedicated forums include Solar & Clean Energy, which will address the strategic, technical, and financial challenges of decarbonisation; Circular Economy, which is an invaluable platform for driving circular economy and sustainable waste innovation; eMobility & Sustainable Cities, which focuses on building sustainable, resilient, and inclusive urban systems; Pathways to 1.5°C, a high-level climate forum focused on helping organisations accelerate their decarbonisation efforts; The Water Conference, which will tackle water security through innovation and smart resource management; and Green Finance, which explores the evolving investment landscape models that drive climate action.

“With more interactive platforms and a focus on AI-driven energy solutions, this edition captures the pulse of global progress and technological transformation. We are creating a space where data, innovation and sustainability converge, turning insight into action across every part of the energy value chain. Abu Dhabi provides the perfect stage for shaping the future of clean energy, bringing together leaders who are redefining how the world powers growth. said Shyam Parmar, the Summit’s new Event Director. “We look forward to welcoming the world’s visionaries to chart the path toward a more connected, inclusive and sustainable energy future.”

A Middle Eastern Gathering with Global Reach

With record levels of investment flowing into low-carbon technologies – over US$386 billion in the first half of 2025 alone – The World Future Energy Summit 2026 arrives at a pivotal moment. Its combination of national pavilions, startup showcases, thematic conferences, and innovation hubs makes the region’s premier platform for showcasing global climate ambitions while enabling the right conditions to actively pursue and achieve them.

For more information, please visit - https://www.worldfutureenergysummit.com/

About World Future Energy Summit:

As the largest event during ADSW, the World Future Energy Summit continues to be a driving force for innovation, collaboration, and thought leadership in renewable energy and sustainability. Now entering its 18th edition, the Summit has established itself as a vital platform bridging policy with real-world action and business growth.

The 2026 edition, taking place from 13–15 January, will feature more than 800 global brands, the dynamic Greenhouse start-up zone, the Fuse AI cleantech pavilion, and the debut of the Greenpeace Cinema. Over three days, attendees will have the opportunity to join conferences led by 300+ industry experts, explore nine exhibition halls showcasing breakthrough products and solutions, and connect with more than 50,000 participants from across the globe.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar

Established in 2006, Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is a global clean energy leader, transforming how the world produces and consumes energy through bold innovation and commercial excellence.

Masdar is a clean energy investor, developer and operator, advancing renewable energy projects across key markets and technologies, with a global project portfolio capacity to date of over 51 gigawatts (GW).

Jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC and Mubadala, Masdar is driving the scale-up of renewables worldwide, targeting a portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030.

