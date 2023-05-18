London – The World Cement Association announces its 6th Annual Conference and Exhibition, which will take place from 24th – 25th October 2023, at the Emirates Towers, in Dubai, UAE.

The conference is an opportunity for global industry leaders to come together and discuss the most pressing issues that the cement and wider hard-to-abate sector’s face, share their expertise, and shed light on any missed opportunities.

This year’s theme ‘Improving Profitability in a Time of Multiple Global Crises’ will be a crucial point of discussion for cement industry stakeholders, as the sector continues to face several issues, such as rising energy prices, supply chain disruptions, increased market competition, and the ever-increasing pressure to reduce carbon emissions.

Attendees will be able to participate in a broad range of discussions and listen to presentations on improving cost efficiency, advances in new technologies targeting the reduction of energy intensity and CO2 emissions, new products and materials, changes in global market conditions and many other topics.

“In the past year the cement and concrete industry has been severely affected by various external factors. As customer requirements are shifting and regulatory standards are evolving, innovations in digital technologies and opportunities to reduce clinker factor are showing particular promise in terms of helping tackle some of these issues. Coming together to learn about new innovations, discuss strategy and share best practices is more crucial than ever, which is why we have chosen this focus for this year’s annual conference to help the sector advance,” said Ian Riley, WCA CEO.

Tickets include admission to the two-day WCA Annual Conference, including, all sessions, refreshments and lunch, exhibition, and Awards Gala Dinner with entertainment.

To register for this event, please visit: WCA Annual Conference 2023. For any questions or sponsorship information, please email: events@worldcementassociation.org.

About the World Cement Association

The World Cement Association is the original international cement association and represents the cement industry and its stakeholders. Corporate Members are cement producers and have equal rights regardless of size or nationality. WCA connects members across the world and provides practical help to improve competitiveness and sustainability.

For more information, please contact:

Vasiliki Vokou, Liminal

vasiliki@liminalcomms.com