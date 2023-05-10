Sheikha Mozah Bint Marwan Al Maktoum: Gender gap is still big in aviation field and an effective roadmap is needed

Mervat Sultan: Women empowerment is essential for betterment of the society

The organization honours women leaders in recognition of their role in promoting the aviation sector

Boeing committed to increasing representation of women in leadership in the UAE

Dubai, UAE: Mervat Sultan, President, Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, addressing the Women in Aviation 10th Anniversary Conference, said the number of women in aviation is on the rise with active and constructive participation of women, taking up aviation as their choicest career. Nearly 27,000 women currently employed in the UAE aviation sector, representing 42% of the workforce.

“If you want to build your nation, you need to build a generation first. Women empowerment is essential for betterment of the society. For this, women education and training are more important. We need to educate parents and children as well about employment opportunities in aviation,” she said.

“Women are in all areas of aviation, not only as pilots. There are more engineers, air traffic controllers, medical, technical and legal staff,” she said.

Women in Aviation 10th Anniversary Conference is a co-located event of the 22nd edition of Airport Show, which was opened for a three-day show from 9 May in Dubai amidst brighter outlook for complete and sustainable recovery, growth of passenger demand and focus on future mobility, sustainable infrastructure and innovation.

Delivering the honour speech, HH Sheikha Mozah Bint Marwan Al Maktoum, First Lieutenant Pilot, Dubai Police Airwing, said gender gap is still big in the aviation field and an effective roadmap is needed to resolve this issue.

She said she formed Shehana, a Women in Aviation Association, to empower and support women in the aviation industry. The vision of Shehana is to advance gender balance in the aviation industry through local, regional and international partnerships and collaborations.

Shehana is established as an international voluntary association that aims to attract and empower women in the aviation industry, support them to reach leadership positions and represent the industry at international events. Through collaborations with partners and sponsors, the association aims to create new frameworks, laws and regulations aimed at removing barriers and creating incentives for the inclusion of more women within the sector.

“Women in the UAE are not just heard and seen but respected and included. To improve gender equality there is need for collaboration of sponsors, government and organizations supporting women in aviation,” she said.

Delivering Guest of Honour Speech Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, President, Boeing Middle East Türkiye and Africa, said the UAE has made significant strides in empowering women in the aviation industry, with nearly 27,000 women currently employed in the sector, representing 42% of the workforce.

“Boeing has taken steps to support gender equality in the workplace in the UAE. In December 2022, we joined 15 companies from the UAE’s private sector in signing a pledge to accelerate the advancement of gender equality in the UAE’s workforce by increasing the representation of women in leadership roles to 30% by 2025. This pledge was an important opportunity for us to reinforce our efforts and align them with the UAE’s gender balance agenda,” he said.

Globally, women’s representation in Boeing workforce increased to 24.6%, both because of hiring efforts and stronger retention.

“Here in the UAE, we are also proud to partner with the government and other stakeholders in promoting gender equity in the aviation sector,” he said.

“We are committed to increasing the representation of women in leadership roles not only in the UAE but across the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa region.

Over the past year, we have made significant progress, with women accounting for 33% of our new hires in the region, compared to 26% in 2020.

Key stakeholders and leaders were recognized at the event.

Innovative Leader Award in Women in Aviation was presented to Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP); Women in Aviation Leadership Award was given to Mona Al Abdoli, Senior Vice President of Corporate Assurance, Dubai Airports;

Most Supportive Company for Women in Aviation International –Middle East Chapter for the last 10 years Award was given to Boeing. Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, President, Boeing Middle East Türkiye and Africa, received the award on behalf of his company; Most Sustainable Company in Aviation Award was won by Etihad Airways, The award was received by Nasser Al Mansoor, Manager Government Affairs, Etihad Airways; T3 Aviation was given Best Educational Institution in the Aviation Award. The award was received by Captain Nadhem AlHamad, Chief Executive Officer, T3 Aviation Academy; Best Training Institution in the Aviation field Award went to Dynamic Advanced Training. Mark Kammer, Director of Operations, Dynamic Advanced Training, received the award. Most Recognized Women in Aviation Award was given to Reem Hussain Ismail Al Saffar, Senior Manager – Aerodromes, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). Pilot Nour Utayim, Dash 8 First Officer and Flight Instructor Class III, Air Inuit, was given Highest Achieving Women in Aviation Award.

Airport Show, organized by RX Global, is supported by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, Dubai Airports and dnata, and sponsored by ADB Safegate, Smiths Detection and HADID International Services.

