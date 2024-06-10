Women Choice is continuing its journey of impacting 1 million women across Middle East and Africa

The event gathered senior leaders from the tech industry, officials and key media

Dubai, UAE: Women Choice and Nezha Alaoui’s team organized a dedicated and exciting side evening event with senior leaders from the technology industry during GITEX Africa week on Thursday May 30th in the exquisite private ‘Mayshad Hospitality’, just outside beautiful Marrakech near the Palmeraie.

Prepared in collaboration with leading companies from the industry such as Midis Group, Citrix, BotGuard OÜ, and more, with the participation of leading early-stage venture capital firms focusing on Africa such as Baobab Network, the presence of key media such as Edge Middle East Magazine from ITP Media Group, CXO Insight or TechitUp ME, and of local and international government representatives; the event brought together a great crowd.

The event offered a series of insightful fireside chats. It featured the following speakers whom engaged with moderator Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice:

Ernest Sales, President Local Office and Co-President Retail at Midis Group,

Bertil Brendeke, Chief Revenue Officer at BotGuard OÜ,

Arthur Chupeau, Managing Partner at Baobab Network.

This collaborative effort has a clear goal: to put Africa at the center of technology and innovation related conversations, and while doing so, to ensure women are an equal part in these talks. Indeed, Women Choice is an international organization dedicated to advancing women’s careers and businesses with over 100 accelerator and incubator programs led internationally in the past decade. Driven by Founder and CEO, Nezha Alaoui, serial entrepreneur, enabler for women-led tech start-ups, and advocate for diversity; the mission is clear: to help employ 1 million women across Middle East and Africa (MEA) by 2030 - in alignment with the United Nations’ (UN) goals.

“It is important for us at Women Choice to ensure that conversations about the present and the future of the technology industry, and others, keep the idea of diversity and inclusivity at the center of everything. Additionally, we are proud to be fostering spaces that help create more opportunities for women and integrate them to concrete plans. We are honoured to see the continued support to our cause from leaders of the industry and our esteemed partners from various segments”, said Nezha Alaoui, Founder & CEO of Women Choice.

About Women Choice

Women Choice is an international organization that works hand in hand with companies, institutions and governments committed to advancing impactful leadership, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Led by Nezha Alaoui, global advocate for women’s empowerment, social innovator, author and impact influencer with over 3M audience on social media, Women Choice expanded its impact activities from New York to the MEA region to launch its five-year plan of achieving 1M jobs for women across the Arab world. More at https://womenchoice.org/

