DOHA: This global movement aims to harness the collective power of women to drive positive change and build a resilient future for all.

The event was made possible through the generous support of Women and Climate (A New York based Not for profit) The US Embassy Qatar and Birba (An Omani event company supporting industries of the future).

Climate change is an existential threat that requires immediate action. Women, particularly those in marginalized communities, are disproportionately affected by its impacts. However, they also possess unique knowledge, skills, and perspectives that can contribute to innovative solutions. Recognizing this, Women and Climate seeks to amplify women's voices and leadership in tackling climate change.



“The United States government realizes that women are on the frontlines of the climate crisis worldwide, and women suffer disproportionately from its impacts. These challenges are not insurmountable, but to beat them we need the innovation, creativity, and power that can only come from diverse teams. Women’s perspectives and efforts are essential in this fight. We are proud to work with the women and men of the Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar, of Earthna, of the Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute, and other organizations in Qatar to tackle these challenges together.” – US Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie Baker:

Doha’s Women and Climate event united women from diverse backgrounds, including technology and policy experts, engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, and community leaders from around the globe.

“Women and Climate is committed to elevating the voices of women in climate discussions at local, regional, and international levels. By providing platforms for sharing experiences, knowledge, and ideas, the movement seeks to ensure that women's perspectives are included in decision-making processes.” Michelle Li

Women have a vital role to play in driving innovative solutions to climate change. By nurturing a pipeline of women leaders, Women and Climate seeks to foster inclusive and sustainable development and invites women to join hands in this global movement. To create a sustainable future that values the contributions of women and promotes environmental stewardship for generations to come.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Vivian Wood

vivian@birbaenergy.com

For more information, visit [ www.womenandclimate.co ]



About Women and Climate:

We are a non-profit creating a joyful and safe space for more women to learn and talk about climate. Our global members commune virtually through our Slack group and in-person with the help of almost 30 City Leads across the world. We have produced events and programs featuring women speakers at COP27, NYC Climate Week, and more. All women are welcome to join our community, no climate experience necessary. Learn more: https://lnkd.in/eH9AtWrZ

Subscribe to our newsletter and join our Slack group: https://lnkd.in/eH9AtWrZ



ABOUT BIRBA

Birba is an Oman-based company that fosters innovation and ideas to support sustainable economies for a better future in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, as well as national development strategies in the region, such as Oman’s Vision 2040. Through events, media and intelligence it provides a 360-degree exploration of pathways to diversified, commercial and sustainable economies that build economic and social opportunity for generations to come. Bibra publishes the Energy Oman magazine and hosts two landmark energy events - the Green Hydrogen Summit Oman and the Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage Forum.



Links Birba

www.birba.om

https://www.instagram.com/birba.om/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/birba-energy-services/

https://twitter.com/birbaOm

https://www.facebook.com/Birba.Om

Links CCUS Forum

www.ccusforum.com

https://twitter.com/CCUS_forum

https://www.instagram.com/ccusforum/

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/ccus-forum/

https://www.facebook.com/CCUSforum