UAE, Wipe Technologies® (Wipe), the UAE-based AI-powered mobility company, announced today at GITEX 2025 a major milestone in its global expansion, connecting travellers worldwide through its two flagship services: Wipe Flex and Wipe Ride.

Through strategic partnerships with Final Rentals and Mozio, Wipe now offers travellers seamless mobility across the globe:

Wipe Ride: Chauffeur and ride-hailing services covering 180+ countries, 3,500+ airports, 2,500+ cities, and all 7 continents.

Wipe Flex: Access to 90,000+ rental vehicles in 60+ countries and 500+ locations.

“Our mission is to make mobility simple, intelligent, and accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Mohammed Rameez Iqbal, Founder & CEO of Wipe Technologies®. “With Wipe Flex and Wipe Ride, we are moving people across the globe from the UAE while showcasing the country as a hub for innovation in sustainable mobility. We are also exploring air and land mobility to build a fully integrated global mobility ecosystem.”

This expansion reinforces Wipe’s position as a pioneer in AI-driven, sustainable mobility, and highlights the UAE’s role as a leading hub for tech innovation. Travelers can explore and book Wipe services via letswipe.io.

About Wipe Technologies® (Wipe)

Wipe Technologies® is a UAE-based global mobility company offering AI-powered self-drive and chauffeur services. With operations in 180+ countries, Wipe is creating a seamless, intelligent, and sustainable travel experience, while expanding into air and land mobility to form a unified global mobility ecosystem.