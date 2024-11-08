Dubai, UAE, 8 November 2024: The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) has announced the themes and agenda for its participation in the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29), taking place from 11 to 22November 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. WGEO’s presence at COP29 will feature a pavilion in the Blue Zone, Number C 12 an area dedicated to high-level climate discussions, capacity-building, and partnership-driven dialogues.

At COP29, WGEO will engage more than 150 global stakeholders through more than 45 themed sessions and workshops, highlighting key topics crucial to advancing the green economy agenda. These sessions align with COP29’s primary themes: enhancing ambition, enabling action, and delivering inclusive climate solutions.

WGEO has designated specific thematic days to explore critical issues essential to the green economy transition. The thematic days will cover Global Leadership for a Green Economy Transition, Collaborative Climate Action for a Sustainable World, Sustainable Finance for Green Growth, Clean Energy and Resilient Recovery, Innovation for a Green Economy, Empowering People for Climate Action, Sustainable Green Solutions for Food, Agriculture, & Water, Sustainable Urban Development & Transport, and Protecting Nature & Promoting Equality for Climate Resilience. WGEO’s dedication to fostering collaboration will be demonstrated through sessions hosted with member organizations, knowledge partners, and governmental entities, creating a platform for sustainable solutions.

Moreover, WGEO’s agenda will include a high-level ministerial panel to explore the pivotal role of green transitions in driving effective climate action, engaging ministers and leading experts from around the world. Additionally, the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) will hold its Second Quarterly Focal Points’ Meeting, which will focus on climate projects and international cooperation to support green finance initiatives. WGEO will also offer capacity-building training on Article 6 to empower participants to contribute effectively to their countries' climate commitments, underscoring WGEO’s commitment to building a knowledgeable and skilled climate workforce.

“WGEO’s agenda at COP29 underscores our dedication to building a resilient global green economy by empowering nations and institutions to implement tangible climate solutions," stated Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO. "Through a dynamic series of events at our pavilion in the Blue Zone, WGEO is poised to lead impactful dialogues, strengthen collaborations, and drive forward innovative green economy solutions, all in alignment with COP29's core themes. We eagerly anticipate engaging with stakeholders from diverse sectors to address urgent climate priorities and forge enduring partnerships that accelerate green development. United Action for Green Economy remains at the heart of our mission."

The pavilion will serve as a space for interactive discussions and bilateral meetings with heads of state, ministers, and global organizations, marking WGEO's leadership in the global transition to a green economy.

About the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO):

The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) emerged in response to the priorities and concerns identified from Rio+20 United Nations Conference on Sustainable Development in 2012 as an organization intended to support emerging global actions towards the green, low-carbon, climate-resilient development model. WGEO seeks to promote the widespread acceptance and increased importance of the green economy in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication, by linking financing, technology and capacity-building.For more information, visit www.worldgreeneconomy.org

