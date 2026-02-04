UAE: In a landmark move to catalyze public-private collaboration for sustainable development, the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the American Chamber of Commerce in Dubai (AmCham Dubai) announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), during the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2026, convening under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments.’

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, and Sammy Bousaba, Chairman of AmCham Dubai.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Robert Raines, the US Consul General for Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman of WGEO, Abdulrahim Sultan, Director General of WGEO and Cara Nazari, CEO of AmCham Dubai.

This strategic partnership is designed to leverage the expertise and innovation of the American private sector to generate tangible business opportunities in priority green economy sectors. The MoU establishes a structured framework to enable companies to align their solutions with green economy priorities, access emerging markets, and position themselves at the forefront of the global green transition.

Under the agreement, WGEO will provide AmCham Dubai’s extensive network of member companies with structured access to its Private Sector Platform. This access will enable American businesses to better align with green economy priorities, engage in policy dialogue, and connect with WGEO’s diverse network of public, financial, and international stakeholders.

The initiative aims to translate global corporate expertise into tangible, market-relevant projects and partnerships across WGEO’s network of countries.

Conversely, AmCham Dubai will participate in WGEO’s International Organizations Platform, positioning both organizations to jointly contribute to international dialogues and collaborative initiatives. This engagement will support AmCham’s role in shaping discussions with multilateral partners while reinforcing the presence of its business community in green economy policy and market conversations.

H.E. Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, commented: “As we gather at the World Governments Summit to shape the future of governance, this partnership highlights the essential role of cross-sector collaboration in advancing the green economy. Connecting the American business community with WGEO’s global vision and platforms will help accelerate the green transition and generate tangible economic and environmental outcomes.”

H.E. Al Tayer added: “This MoU represents a significant opportunity for both parties. It creates a structured pathway for American companies to contribute meaningfully to green economy priorities across international markets, while expanding their own growth and partnership horizons. Engaging in this dialogue at the World Governments Summit reflects a shared commitment to remaining at the forefront of shaping the future economy.”

Sammy Bousaba, President of AmCham Dubai, stated: “AmCham Dubai is pleased to support an initiative that reinforces the importance of public-private partnership. This MoU with WGEO establishes a clear pathway for American companies to contribute their expertise and innovation in support of green economy priorities, economic growth, and environmental progress. By connecting American business capabilities with globally aligned objectives, we are helping translate shared ambitions into practical outcomes.”

Through this partnership, WGEO and AmCham Dubai jointly serve as a convening bridge, connecting American businesses, key stakeholders, and youth to advance investment opportunities, policy dialogue, and long-term green economy collaboration.