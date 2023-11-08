Dubai, UAE: The 25th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) will witness the participation of 28 Italian companies in the Italy pavilion at the exhibition. The participants are prominent Italian companies specialising in advanced solutions for renewable energy systems, environmental and food sanitation, integrated waste treatments, environmental rehabilitation plants, water treatments, dewatering equipment, chemical dosing, seawater desalination plants, alternative fuels, metering pumps, laboratory testing, and plants for civil use and agriculture.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising WETEX and DSS 2023 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 15 to 17 November 2023.

“The UAE and Italy have built strong relations based on the development and protection of common interests. These relations developed into a strategic partnership under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. With the UAE’s preparations to host the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28), we look forward to an active contribution to enhance cooperation in various sectors, especially renewable energy, and to play an effective role in accelerating net zero and the energy transition and ensuring a more sustainable future for all. We welcome the consistent participation of Italian companies in WETEX and DSS. We are pleased that major Italian companies have chosen the exhibition to be a leading platform for them to showcase their latest solutions and products, sign deals, explore investment opportunities in the UAE and the region, build partnerships and business relationships, and enhance business opportunities,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show.

“Italy and the UAE are fully aligned in their efforts to tackle the current climate challenges. WETEX is the ideal platform to further develop the bilateral trade relationship in the renewable energy sector. With 134 million euros worth of products exported to the UAE in 2022, Italy is the second European supplier to this country when it comes to technologies for the renewable energy sector. The Italian export industry has been consolidating and growing in the first half of 2023 and registered a 51% increase in the export of green technologies,” said Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Agency Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

“We are back at WETEX with even more prominent and skilled Italian companies. Sustainability is a priority in our agenda, and our motto this year is “Sustainability is SustainabITALY.” We confirm the commitment of Italy to contribute to the decarbonisation of the UAE’s goals in the same year when this country will host COP28,” added Scarpa.

Exhibitors at the Italian Pavilion:

AIR CLEAN SRL ALFA WATER SRL ASCOT ATLAS FILTRI SRL EASY SRL EMEC SRL ETATRON D.S. SPA F.A.M. SNC DI CHECCACCI S. & C. FAGGIOLATI PUMPS SPA FPZ SPA HP HIGH PRESSURE SRL HYTEK SRL IEG SPA INSPECTION DRONE MEG SCIENCE MM GRIGLIATI OCMI-OTG SPA OSMO PLASTEK SRL REIWA SRL RINA CONSULTING SPA SAER ELETTROPOMPE SPA SEFT SERECO SRL STEIEL ELETTRONICA SRL SYSTEA SRL TRITOR UNIDELTA SPA

About WETEX & Dubai Solar Show

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA organises WETEX & Dubai Solar Show annually. This is part of its efforts to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership and its keenness to contribute to promote sustainable development. Since its inception in 1999, the exhibition has witnessed significant growth and has become one of the most important specialised international exhibitions in the fields of water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, as well as green buildings, electric vehicles, and other key sectors.

DEWA is organising the 25th edition of the exhibition under the theme “At the Forefront of Sustainability” from 15 to 17 November 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The 2023 edition is especially significant as it coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host COP28 by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at Dubai Expo City in 2023.

WETEX & DSS provide a leading platform for international organisations and companies to showcase their latest solutions and products and learn about innovative technologies from all over the world in the sectors of energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, green mobility solutions, sustainable development, and green buildings. The international exhibition, which is the largest of its kind in the region, enhances Dubai and the UAE’s support in promoting global efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as consolidates Dubai’s position as a global hub for the green economy.

