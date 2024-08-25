Dubai, UAE: In addition to major local and international companies specialising in energy, water, green development, sustainability, electric vehicles, decarbonisation, circular economy, and other vital sectors, the 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will see the participation of many companies specialising in green buildings, sustainable cities, and net-zero smart housing communities. These companies focus on combining luxury with sustainability using the latest technical solutions to enhance efficiency, preserve natural resources, and prevent resource depletion.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX 2024 under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

WETEX represents an ideal opportunity for companies looking to invest in cities of the future. DAMAC Properties and Danube Group will showcase their latest products, solutions, and technologies for all aspects of sustainable cities including clean and renewable energy, recycling, lighting systems management, electricity and water efficiency devices, waste management, decarbonisation, and sustainable buildings. Additionally, the companies will showcase smart equipment and systems that enhance resilience and the ability to adapt to social, environmental, and economic challenges.

DAMAC Properties, a Titanium Sponsor for WETEX 2024

“DAMAC Properties recognises the crucial role of sustainable and smart cities in shaping a future that is both innovative and conscious. As a Titanium Sponsor of WETEX 2024, we are committed to supporting Dubai’s vision of creating integrated, holistic communities that leverage advanced technologies and sustainable practices. DAMAC Properties has consistently led the way in developing properties equipped with smart solutions, such as energy-efficient systems, innovative waste management initiatives, and the integration of renewable energy sources. Our designs not only aim to reduce environmental impact but also enhance the wellbeing of our residents. The upcoming DAMAC Lagoons community, pre-certified with LEED Platinum, underscores our resolve in promoting a circular economy, enhancing biodiversity, reducing emissions, and achieving resource efficiency. DAMAC Properties is fully aligned with Dubai’s smart city strategy and will continue to contribute to the development of resilient and vibrant urban spaces,” said Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAMAC Properties.

Danube Group, A Gold Sponsor of WETEX 2024

"As a prominent name in Dubai Real Estate Development, Danube Properties is deeply committed to integrating sustainability into our construction projects. Our dedication to sustainable design and architecture, energy efficiency, water conservation, use of sustainable construction materials, waste management, and adherence to certification standards like LEED, Al Safat, and Estidama Pearl Ratings aligns with global environmental benchmarks. By leveraging energy-efficient designs, natural lighting, innovative materials, and advanced technologies such as high-efficiency HVAC systems and smart home technologies, we reduce the overall carbon footprint and utility costs for residents. Additionally, our focus on water-saving fixtures, rainwater harvesting systems, and comprehensive waste management programmes highlights our dedication to creating a lasting positive impact on the communities we serve in Dubai. We are honoured to be a Gold Sponsor of WETEX 2024, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to DEWA for their visionary sustainability initiatives. Their leadership and support inspire us to continuously explore new technologies and innovations to enhance our environmental performance. Together, we strive to set new standards in the real estate industry and inspire others to follow suit," said Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group.

Every year, WETEX brings together local and international companies, organisations, and entities that share visions on the importance of innovation and technology in anticipating and shaping a sustainable future and improving the quality of life. WETEX supports the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and consolidates Dubai’s global competitiveness in sustainable urban development. WETEX also supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, especially Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. This holds special importance as cities represent the future of global life. The world’s population reached 8 billion in 2022, with over half of them living in urban areas, a figure projected to rise to 70% by 2050. This highlights the importance of sustainable cities and enhancing their flexibility and ability to adapt to future changes and various social, environmental, and economic challenges. Investment in smart cities is expected to grow significantly in the coming years in light of the rapid expansion in smart solutions and equipment that governments and institutions need, such as blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

