Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council launched the Small Business Innovation Grant (SBIG) during the second day of Web Summit Qatar 2025. The announcement was made amidst a busy schedule at the QRDI Pavilion, which hosted a variety of sessions from entities across different sectors, showcasing Qatar’s innovation-driven initiatives.

This new grant program is designed to support early-stage ventures by accelerating innovation and enhancing research and development (RDI) activities within small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Nada Al Olaqi, Senior Program Director-Innovation Development and Piloting Programs at QRDI Council said, "This initiative represents an important step in enhancing the SME ecosystem in Qatar. By providing SME’s and startups with the necessary resources and support", she added, "We are working to provide an incubating environment that helps innovation flourish, helping these companies grow and contribute to the sustainable economic development of the State of Qatar, and we look forward to seeing the creative and impactful solutions that this program will offer, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading global destination in Qatar. Innovation Sector."

The "SME and Startup Business Development Grant" aligns with the mission of the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council to drive the innovation agenda and promote economic diversification. It aims to reduce the investment risks associated with the development of technology in SMEs and startups, as well as their entry into the market. The grant also seeks to enhance the readiness of new products and services developed by companies, accelerating technology commercialization. Ultimately, it aims to contribute to the diversification of the economy by generating R&D-based revenue for small and medium-sized businesses. QRDI Council is committed to intensifying R&D and innovation activities within Qatar's business sector, a key element in achieving the country's sustainable economic development goals.

Through tailored funding and incentives, the QRDI Council aims to promote economic diversification and drive the commercialization of technologies in key sectors such as medical and healthcare, logistics and transportation, smart cities, and creativity, arts, and tourism. Therefore, QRDI’s goal is to support small businesses that are actively conducting research, development, and innovation (RDI) with a clear path towards commercialization, helping them scale their solutions and meet global demand.

Those interested in applying for this scholarship can visit the Innolight platform to learn more about the scholarship and the application schedule.

Day 2 of Web Summit Comes to a Close

As Day 2 of Web Summit Qatar 2025 unfolded, the energy and excitement continued to build, with QRDI Council playing an important role in advancing conversations on innovation and digital transformation. Building on the success of Day 1, QRDI Council facilitated a series of impactful sessions that explored the future of innovation and its potential to shape Qatar’s economy. One of the highlights was the Shaping Qatar’s Digital Future Through Innovation session, which explored how innovation is fueling Qatar’s digital transformation, and addressed challenges, opportunities, and the power of collaboration for growth.

Another key session, Qatar-Spain Innovation: B2B Success Stories, spotlighted the QRDI-CDTI initiative, where attendees explored successful Qatar-Spain collaborations, gained valuable insights, and connected with industry leaders and top startups. Wrapping up the day, Ogilvy led a session on the Data is Power: Converting Browsers to Brand Lovers. With a packed agenda showcasing global partnerships and new strategies.

About QRDI Council

QRDI Council is a government entity with the mission to support research, development and innovation activities as well as to develop RDI talent in Qatar. The Council strives to make Qatar a top destination for global talent and a pioneering research, innovation, and development hub with its motto “locally empowered, globally connected”. Playing a pivotal role within the Qatar National Development Strategy, the QRDI Council is actively shaping the Innovation component of the Economic Diversification goal. The Council’s commitment underlines its unwavering dedication to the Qatar National Vision 2030. QRDI Council aims to make Qatar a global innovation hub and a top choice for R&D centers worldwide, seeing RDI as vital for Qatar's growth and prosperity. To delve deeper into QRDI Council's endeavors and vision:

Website: www.qrdi.org.qa