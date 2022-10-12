UAE: Diverse industries from gaming, retail, fashion and sports are looking to explore an increasingly vast and rich virtual ecosystem in Web 3.0, with Dubai Metaverse Strategy envisioning more than 40,000 new virtual jobs by 2030 in the Emirate.

To help propel the Web 3.0 economy, the 42nd edition of GITEX GLOBAL features X-VERSE, sponsored by TMRW Foundation in collaboration with Decentraland, one of the world’s most immersive metaverse journeys featuring 28 experiential brands; and Global DevSlam, the Middle East’s largest ever coder and developer meetup.

At Global DevSlam 2022, Saqr Bin Ghalib, Executive Director, UAE Office of AI, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, announced the launch of the region's first Pycon, in collaboration with the Python Software Foundation. PyCon is the world’s largest Python developer conference, and PyCon MEA will provide a unique platform for networking and collaboration to the developer community. He reinforced that the Global DevSlam is an important initiative that supports the National Program for Coders, which aims to make the UAE a global hub for the development of coders.

Endless opportunities of the metaverse

Within the next decade, the metaverse has the potential to add $3 trillion to global GDP — a contribution of 2.8% — with the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey set to benefit from more than $360 billion or 6.2% of GDP, Angelika Gifford, Meta Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said at the GITEX GLOBAL Main Stage on Oct 11. The metaverse will reach a billion people in the next decade, drive billions in revenue and create millions of jobs, she added, stressing that the metaverse is the biggest creation since the start of the internet. Her advice for anyone wanting to get involved in the metaverse was: “build muscle” by “playing around”, experiment as much as possible and link up with partners who can help.

First retail experience on the pioneer artificial gravity space station unveiled

Orbital Assembly (OA), developer of the first space park with gravity, announced a strategic collaboration with Dream Big World to develop the first terrestrial retail experience in space at X-VERSE, the world’s largest curated Web 3.0 immersive experience. Juan De Lascurain, Chief Dreamer, Dream Big World, stated that its customers will be able to enjoy different digital experiences utilising VR, NFT, digital fashion, and the Metaverse,

The TMRW Foundation debuts the Internet Of Life™ at X-VERSE

The TMRW Foundation, the headline sponsor of X-VERSE, launched ROOM, its lifelike 3D communication solution to offer a look into the future of the three-dimensional internet: The Internet of Life™. ROOM enables browser-based 3D video conferencing, elevating video calls through lifelike and gamified online meeting spaces. It enables users to virtually interact in the most natural way possible by mirroring human nature, featuring the world's most socially present technology.

