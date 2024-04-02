Muscat, Oman: Stepping on-to the football field to make a bigger difference, Vodafone Oman and Al Seeb Club put together an all-star line-up for a friendly match to accumulate even more steps for goodness. Comprising of Vodafone employees, led by CEO Bader Al Zidi and the ‘Steps for Goodness’ social media ambassadors, the Stars Team also included Omani football legends, Ali Al Habsi, Emad Al Hosni and Hassan Mudhafar.

Taking home the Steps for Goodness Cup was the Stars Team with penalties win yet, the bigger win was when both teams collectively gathered the largest number of steps this week for Al Rahma Associations’ Kiswat al Eid program.

In its second year, Vodafone Oman’s ‘Steps for Goodness’ has garnered even greater success, inviting people to join a healthy lifestyle this Ramadan by not only taking up walking for a good deed, but also enabling them to double the goodness through community activities and by listening to podcasts, all through the My Vodafone App. To date, the campaign has donated the funds from all the steps accumulated on a weekly basis to people with special needs, Gaza relief aid, now, Eid donations for underprivileged families. The funds from the last week of Ramadan have been earmarked to provide emergency support for individuals who have fallen into financial crisis through the Fak Kurba program.

People across Oman are invited to join the campaign by simply downloading the My Vodafone App and start walking, turning more steps into goodness.

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than four million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 75 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 4,000 sales channels across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

For more information please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com