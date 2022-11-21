Muscat, Oman: Vodafone is kicking-off the adrenaline-pumped season with a purpose-built Entertainment Village in the heart of Al Mouj Muscat. Designed to bring the company’s ‘We Fan Together’ campaign to life, the village is harnessing the nation’s passion and excitement for football and bringing fun-filled activations for all ages. For 28 days, families big and small, will enjoy music shows, talent acts and freestyle performances, as well as competitions with exciting prizes, and giveaways.

The Entertainment Village will also feature a variety of other engaging mini football challenges such as penalties and fastest kicks to test the mettle of participants, a PlayStation corner with weekly tournaments, a play area for children ages 3 to 10, and F&B stations serving up mouth-watering local and international dishes for all palates. Vodafone customers with RED Elite plan or above will enjoy free access to the Entertainment Village.

“Vodafone is delighted to be working with Al Mouj Muscat to connect fans in Oman and share the excitement of the football season together through our family-friendly Entertainment Village,” said Sultan Al Qamshouai, Vodafone’s Senior Marketing Specialist. “There will be something for everyone, from music performances to football challenges, paying tribute to our football-loving nation and creating a highly memorable experience for all.”

The ‘We Fan Together’ campaign was launched earlier this month, with a dedicated microsite https://togetherwecan.digital/wefantogether created to provide access to a wide range of specially curated content for the public to enjoy and download for free. From the campaign’s song, also titled ‘We Fan Together’, to fun football sound-bites, picture-editing features, GIFs and stickers, fans can showcase their love for the game in their own way. Vodafone’s ‘Victor Predictor’ game has also gone live on the App, where registered customers can answer daily questions on the games for a chance to win great-value prizes throughout the football season.

Vodafone customers journeying from Oman can take their home tariff with them, enjoying the benefits in Qatar. Special Visitors Plans are available for those coming to Oman, along with two new International Calling Add-ons, with international minutes that can be used in 32 countries.

