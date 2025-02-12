Davos: The World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos witnessed a compelling address by multifaceted Indian actorpreneur and philanthropist Vivek Anand Oberoi. The real estate, edutech, fintech, agritech and sustainable luxury mogul outlined his ambitious vision spanning blockchain and digital transformation. Speaking at multiple forums including the Maharashtra Pavilion, Oberoi showcased how technology is reshaping traditional industries across India.

During his address at the Web3 Investor Gathering representing a new initiative in the space with Vineet Budki from Sigma Capital alongside Vijay Shekhar Sharma, PayTM founder, Oberoi highlighted the evolving landscape of digital innovation. “AI is rapidly transforming industries, necessitating its integration for tracking, analysis, and predictive decision-making. Similarly, blockchain technology holds immense potential across sectors, from enhancing the data management in the education sector through secure and transparent credentialing to revolutionizing law enforcement by ensuring tamper-proof evidence management. Many of the companies I’ve invested in are actively exploring the potential of AI and blockchain-based solutions.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Co-Founder of BNW Developments, a leading developer of ultra-luxury real estate in the UAE with a portfolio exceeding AED 20 billion, emphasized the transformative potential of tokenization within the real estate sector. 'At Davos, I've been actively engaged in discussions with industry experts about the transformative potential of this technology. I envision a future where tokenization seamlessly integrates with traditional real estate practices, unlocking significant value propositions, including increased liquidity, fractional ownership, and enhanced investment opportunities for discerning investors.”

About BNW Developments

BNW Developments is a premier real estate company specializing in luxury projects across the UAE. Renowned for its innovative designs and exceptional quality, the company continues to set benchmarks in the industry with visionary leadership and groundbreaking initiatives.

Website: https://bnw.ae/en

Link to Vivek Oberoi’s socials

X - https://x.com/vivekoberoi

Twitter - https://www.linkedin.com/in/vivekanandoberoi/

About Sandstone Media

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.

Website: https://www.sandstonemedia.ae/