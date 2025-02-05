Visit Qatar is gearing up to host the highly anticipated return of one of Qatar’s most iconic culinary events, the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF). The festival’s 14th edition will take place from February 12 to 22, 2025 at Hotel Park Doha. Visitors can enjoy plenty to eat, see, and experience as QIFF 2025 promises to be bigger and better than ever.

This year’s edition will be supported by key partners including Ooreedo and Snoonu as Platinum sponsors, Qatar Airways as the exclusive airline partner, and Katara Hospitality as the strategic partner.

QIFF supports Qatar Tourism’s mission to elevate the country’s status as a top global destination. By showcasing rich cultural diversity, the festival brings culinary flavours from around the world, inspired by various culinary traditions. QIFF 2025 is set to draw thousands of visitors from Qatar and beyond, celebrating food, creativity, and cultural exchange.

The festival will feature over 100 local vendors, 27 international restaurants and cafes, and plenty entertainment shows. Visitors can indulge in world-class cuisine from top chefs, participate in exciting food competitions, and take part in exclusive workshops.

