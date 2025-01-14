Visit Qatar hosted the Arabia Luxury Travel Show for the first time in Doha, which ran from January 12 to 15. Designed to strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading luxury destination in the Middle East, the event welcomed over 160 luxury tour operators and (MICE) Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions agents from key markets, including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, and the Baltic States.

More than 50 distinguished hotels, destination management companies, and tourism boards from across the region including Qatar, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Turkey and the Indian Ocean participated in the event. Together, they highlighted the Middle East’s world-class luxury offerings, further solidifying the region as a hub for premium tourism.

The four-day event featured a comprehensive agenda, at the event’s Host Hotel, the Ritz Carlton - Doha, including two days of one-on-one B2B meetings to facilitate important business engagements. The last two days were dedicated to networking events between buyers and exhibitors.

Commenting on the success of the event, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, Chief Executive Officer of Visit Qatar, said: “The Arabia Luxury Travel Show has provided Visit Qatar a platform to showcase Qatar’s unique luxury offerings to key international markets. By engaging directly with influential buyers and travel professionals, we continue to position Qatar as a leading destination for discerning travellers. This event aligns with our strategic vision to expand Qatar’s footprint in the global luxury tourism sector while strengthening our presence in key markets.”

The 2025 Arabia Luxury Travel Show covered key themes including luxury travel, as well as Doha’s appeal as a family-friendly destination. The successful hosting of this event underlines Visit Qatar’s commitment to advance the country’s visibility as a global luxury hub, further solidifying the objectives of the Qatar Tourism Strategy. The participants had the opportunity to explore Qatar, visiting its vibrant souqs, world-class museums, immaculate desert, immersing themselves in the rich culture, and marveling at the stunning skyline.

