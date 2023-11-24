From the 5th to 6th of December, VCA, The Conduit and ICD Brookfield Place will establish a Changemakers Hub - a pop-up programme featuring interactive workshops and discussions on the future of sustainability during COP28 in the UAE.



The programme is curated by The Conduit, a global impact community with members’ clubs in London and Oslo



Guest speakers from Virgin United, Pangaia, Bezos Earth Fund, Water.org, Unilever, Mars, and other esteemed organisations will provide actionable insights and solutions for a sustainable future.



Changemakers Hub takes place in a strategic partnership with ICD Brookfield Place, located in the heart of Dubai’s financial district (DIFC),



Delegates can register for events and workshops now via the official website www.changemakers-hub.com.

VCA, a global cultural projects agency, is launching a two-day Changemakers Hub at ICD Brookfield Place during COP28 UAE, in partnership with The Conduit. Running from 5th to the 6th December 2023 at ICD Brookfield Place in Dubai, the exclusive programme of interactive workshops and thought-provoking discussions is tailored for business leaders and senior executives. The programming delves into actionable insights and solutions spanning impact finance, sustainable fashion and more.



Changemakers Hub stands out by offering a distinctive experience, aiming to break through the format of large expo events, with its personal, practical approach. Participants can acquire valuable tools, explore innovative processes, and network with fellow changemakers to implement effective solutions for ground-breaking societal change.



The programme features expert panel discussions with thought leaders across sustainable fashion, materials science, sustainable hospitality, culture, tech and innovation, and impact investment. Representatives from global companies, such as Virgin United, Pangaia, Water.org, Unilever and Pernod Ricard will share their valuable insights. These discussions will be complemented by high-level roundtables, exclusive dinners and networking events designed to foster connection and collaboration.

Julia Chernova, co-founder of VCA Projects says “At VCA, we believe in the power of impactful communications and meaningful collaborations, and our partnership with The Conduit and ICD Brookfield Place exemplifies this commitment. Together, we are pioneering a new era of purpose-driven approach, where authenticity and shared values drive transformative change in the business landscape."

"With great excitement, we announce our partnership with VCA and The Conduit to host the Changemakers Hub at ICD Brookfield Place. This collaboration embodies our unwavering dedication to nurturing sustainability, innovation, and positive transformation. By providing a space for The Conduit's impactful initiatives, we aspire to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem that ignites inspiration and empowers changemakers to drive meaningful progress, shaping a brighter future for all." Rob Devereux, CEO, Brookfield Properties Middle East.

"The Conduit is delighted to be partnering with VCA Projects and ICD Brookfield Place to deliver the Changemakers Hub during COP28. We will be bringing our solutions-focused approach and our influential impact community together with the business community in Dubai for two days of carefully curated programming designed to drive meaningful connections, knowledge-sharing and positive action." Paul Van Zyl, co-founder of the Conduit.