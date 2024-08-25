Vatel Bahrain, in collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, has announced hosting an upcoming open day titled 'Explore, Experience, Engage'. This joint initiative by Vatel Bahrain and the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay seeks to shed light on the abundant career prospects within the dynamic tourism and luxury hospitality sector. The event's primary focus is to enhance awareness among students and their parents about the diverse opportunities this industry offers.

The event will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay on Sunday, September 1, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interested participants are encouraged to register through the college's website at www.vatel.bh or the link in the Instagram bio.

On this occasion, Shaikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, the General Director of Vatel Bahrain, expressed that this event highlights the college's commitment to advancing its community-focused initiatives, which aim to raise awareness about the importance of pursuing specialized higher education in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management. These fields are seen as promising and widely accepted on local, regional, and global scales, while also meeting the growing workforce demands in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

Shaikh Khaled commended the continuous collaboration with the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay and its esteemed team. He highlighted the numerous employment prospects that the hotel extends to graduates from various disciplines within the college. These opportunities serve as a tangible demonstration of a symbiotic community partnership that advances the interests of all stakeholders.

Shaikh Khaled emphasised the ongoing commitment of Vatel Bahrain to promote Bahrain's 2030 Economic Vision. This commitment is directed towards bolstering diverse tourism endeavours, fostering a skilled local workforce aligned with international standards, and strengthening educational tourism. He underlined the notable qualities of Vatel, which enjoys a widely recognised global reputation within the realms of hospitality, tourism, and hotel management.

The Explore, Experience, Engage Day presents an exclusive opportunity for students and their parents to explore the sector more thoroughly and embark on an informative tour at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay premises. This tour offers an immersive experience, familiarising participants with the hotel's diverse divisions, roles, and responsibilities. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open dialogues with a select group of Vatel Bahrain faculty and staff members, students, and alumni, as well as hospitality industry experts from the hotel, who are key players at the event in addressing all queries and comments.