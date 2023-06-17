As a first step in Dubai, UNTOLD teamed up with world-renowned DJ Armin Van Buuren and the majestic Burj Khalifa for a unique, world-record performance on the tallest building on the planet and used the entire building as a LED backdrop for the show.

Dubai, UAE - Brace yourselves for an unparalleled musical extravaganza as UNTOLD, globally renowned as one of the world's largest and most awe-inspiring festivals, prepares to make its highly anticipated Middle East debut in February 2024. With unwavering support from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and in partnership with Expo City Dubai, UNTOLD Dubai promises to revolutionize entertainment and establish itself as the new icon of this remarkable city. The festival, the first of its kind in the region, will transform Dubai's Expo City into a fully immersive and groundbreaking experience that ignites the senses.

To announce the momentous occasion, UNTOLD has joined forces with world-renowned DJ, Armin Van Buuren, and the majestic Burj Khalifa, breaking two world records in the process: the highest performance at the top of the tallest building on the planet and used the entire building as a LED backdrop for the impressive show. Armin Van Buuren developed a special relationship with UNTOLD Europe, being known worldwide for the record extended sets he played at UNTOLD (over 8 hours non-stop playing at UNTOLD in 2019). Armin Van Buuren has created an unbreakable connection with UNTOLD fans over the years, mainly because we share the same values and believe music and stories unites people at soul level. Armin has a way of embracing this mantra and with UNTOLD and Burj Khalifa in the mix, a groundbreaking experience was unlocked. The filmed world-record special will be available this summer to give you a tiny glimpse of what's to come. With this in mind, expect the most unique show at UNTOLD Dubai.

Featuring a stellar lineup of the biggest international live acts and DJs, UNTOLD Dubai is set to captivate audiences with its unique blend of music, culture, and awe-inspiring performances. As UNTOLD Dubai emerges as the newest symbol of Dubai's splendor fans from around the world can secure their place for early-bird tickets and exclusive offers by registering at untold.com/dubai.

UNTOLD Festival, renowned for its seven iconic editions in Europe, has firmly established itself as a leading brand in the entertainment industry. With over 200 international artists annually and a staggering 375,000+ festivalgoers per edition, UNTOLD Festival in Transylvania, Romania, has captivated audiences with its unparalleled blend of family-friendly day experiences and massive unforgettable nocturnal revelries. The festival has featured renowned artists such as Imagine Dragons, Robbie Williams, Major Lazer, J Balvin, The Prodigy, The Script, Jason Derulo, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Busta Rhymes, Bastille, and Black Eyed Peas, to name just a few.

Each year, UNTOLD has hosted the world's top and most sought-after DJs, including Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Avicii, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Timmy Trumpet, Don Diablo, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Tiesto, Alan Walker, Eric Prydz, Alesso, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello, Hardwell. This convergence of talent, combined with the fervor of the crowd, has created a spellbinding alchemy, ensuring unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply.

Moreover, UNTOLD's underground stages has witnessed the revelation of epic performances by highly coveted artists such as Black Coffee, Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, Paul Kalkbrenner, Boris Brejcha, Claptone, Tale Of Us, Solomun, Dubfire, Marco Carola, Loco Dice, The Martinez Brothers, Richie Hawtin, Pan-Pot, Seth, Adam Beyer, Nina Kraviz, Sven Väth, Joseph Capriati and many more.

The world-famous Expo City Dubai will serve as the cultural backdrop and home for UNTOLD Dubai, offering festivalgoers an immersive experience that reflects the heart and soul of the city. When combining Dubai - home of the world’s greatest hub and touristic destination – and Expo City Dubai – the legacy city of the spectacular World Expo that welcomed more than 24 million visitors from around the world - with UNTOLD Festival, it can only result in one thing: the most epic festival experience!

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented, “Hosting events like UNTOLD at Expo City Dubai is the perfect way to demonstrate the city’s capability to host mega events, further reinforcing its position as an international events hub in line with the ambition of our visionary leadership to make Dubai the best city in the world to visit, live and work in. Entertainment brings people together and we are excited to extend this opportunity to over 200 nationalities that call Dubai home. We are delighted to partner with this amazing music festival, and we envisage that it will be a wonderful amalgamation of sensational live entertainment and a diverse mix of cultures, leading to a truly unforgettable experience.”

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales, Marketing & Communications Officer at Expo City Dubai, said, “Expo City Dubai is the home of unmissable sights, sounds and rhythms from across the globe, and we’re delighted to host UNTOLD in what will undoubtedly be a thrilling musical and visual spectacular and a true celebration of culture and diversity.”

As a melting pot of cultures, Dubai was the natural progression for UNTOLD, a festival that continues to evolve and captivate its devoted followers. Over the past seven years, UNTOLD has never failed to deliver an electrifying experience, with fans returning each year with the same unparalleled energy they had since its debut. With the next chapter of the UNTOLD story just around the corner, fans should prepare for a weekend of pure musical magic, where dreams come alive and dancefloor revelry that knows no bounds.

“There’s an unbelievably strong connection between myself, UNTOLD festival and its fans,” says Armin van Buuren. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as alive as I do on stage at UNTOLD, and that makes this upcoming show at UNTOLD Dubai incredibly exciting. I’m thrilled to be playing atop the Burj Khalifa and look forward to breaking two world records by doing what I love the most: playing music to all the fans that are so precious to me.”

Bogdan Buta, Founder & CEO of UNTOLD, expressed his admiration, saying, "We are impressed by Dubai's visionary leadership and ambition. We believe we share these qualities, making it the perfect place to further showcase UNTOLD's greatness to the world. And having the best location, Expo City Dubai as our home, you can only imagine what follows. The rest is Untold. You have to live it yourself”

Supported by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism and in partnership with Expo City Dubai, UNTOLD is set to be the highlight of Dubai music calendar and much more than just a festival. A fascinating movement filled with lights, fireworks, laser shows, and, most importantly, unrivalled music, this festival is not to be missed. The event will also be a key highlight of Dubai Calendar, the official listing platform for events in the city.

Head over to untold.com/dubai or untold.ae to register for early-bird tickets and exclusive offers. Open to all ages, UNTOLD Dubai promises to be the definitive musical event of 2024.