Dubai, UAE: The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) is attracting more than 200 Chinese companies specialising in various field. This is the largest participation by Chinese companies in WETEX since its inception. The Chinese companies will showcase their latest innovative technologies in different vital sectors including energy, renewable energy, water, wastewater, and electrical equipment.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“The Chinese pavilion at WETEX has always attracted the interest of participants, adding value to the exhibition and strengthening its position as a global platform for highlighting the latest innovations and technologies in energy, water, sustainability, smart cities, and the latest global trends. The increasing participation of Chinese companies reflects the trust exhibitors have in WETEX and its pivotal role in enhancing partnerships and business, closing deals, exploring investment opportunities, and enhancing competitiveness in the UAE and the region,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

The economic collaboration between the UAE and China is experiencing significant growth, evident by the number of economic licenses of Chinese businesses in the UAE, exceeding 14,500 licenses. Additionally, China stands as the UAE’s third largest contributor of foreign direct investment (FDI), with a value of $6.3 billion. Over the past few years, bilateral investment between the two countries has witnessed a surge, reaching a record high of $15 billion in 2022.

“MIE Group is proud to announce that over 200 Chinese exhibitors will be participating in WETEX 2024, occupying a substantial 2,000 sqm area. This marks the largest international pavilion from China at the event, underscoring the strong presence and commitment of Chinese companies to the Middle East market. WETEX 2024 provides an unparalleled platform for exhibitors to showcase their innovative products and solutions. This prestigious event aligns perfectly with our sustainability and eco-friendly goals, emphasising the importance of sustainable water management and environmental protection. The participation of these Chinese companies not only highlights the dynamic trade relations between China and the Middle East but also reinforces MIE Group’s commitment to facilitating global business opportunities. We are excited to see the collaborations and partnerships that will emerge from this significant event,” said David Wang, MIE Chairman.

“YUNDA H&H TECH (TianJin) CO., LTD., one of China's top three NSF-certified water filter manufacturers, is excited to showcase its innovative products at WETEX 2024. With a commanding 30% market share in the USA and Europe, YUNDA H&H TECH is a leader in the water filtration industry. Certified by globally recognised institutions like NSF, WQA, IAPMO, and TUV, YUNDA FILTER exports products to numerous countries, including the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia. In addition to water filters, YUNDA H&H TECH also manufactures advanced robotic pool cleaners, ice makers, and soda maker machines. We have been participating in WETEX for the past 10 years due to immense response to our marketing and branding of our products. Our participation in WETEX 2024 will align our high-quality water services with DEWA's sustainability initiatives and eco-friendly water quality characterisation using alternative metrics and machine learning tools. WETEX 2024 offers a fantastic opportunity for YUNDA H&H TECH to demonstrate our products and services that meet rigorous European and US standards. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, sharing our expertise, and exploring new opportunities in the global water filtration market,” said Wayne Wei, General Manager, YUNDA H&H TECH (TianJin) Company.

“Chengdu Meifute Environmental Industry Group Co., Ltd., established in 1999 with the vision of “Clean Every Drop of Water,” is set to demonstrate its pioneering technologies at WETEX 2024. We specialise in water pollution control and resource utilisation, offering comprehensive services from technical R&D and core equipment manufacturing to consulting, design, construction engineering, and investment operation. Recognised as a Specialised and Sophisticated “Little Giant” Enterprise, and a National Service-Oriented Manufacturing Demonstration Enterprise, Meifute has consistently driven industry innovation with advanced technologies such as high-efficiency biological bacteria, special membrane technology, and the Water Rubik's Cube Prefabricated Wastewater Treatment Plant. Participating in WETEX 2024, Meifute aims to highlight its comprehensive capabilities across four major segments: special membrane research, production and sales, industrial wastewater treatment, municipal wastewater treatment, and green industrial parks. This event provides a platform to showcase Meifute’s achievements, including over 30 national research projects and 300+ independent intellectual property rights, while exploring new market opportunities in Dubai. Meifute's innovative technologies and solutions, such as the Bi-CWO process and 3C-BACT intelligent bioaugmentation, demonstrate its commitment to environmental sustainability and technological leadership in water treatment. We are proud to be Part of WETEX 2024,” said Liu Xing, International Marketing Manager, Chengdu Meifute Environmental Industry Group Company.

“As a leader in the chemical industry, Welldone Chemical is excited to announce its participation in WETEX 2024. With main production bases located in Shandong, Anhui, Henan, and Hebei, Welldone Chemical continues to advance the industry through collaborations with top universities such as Tsinghua University, China University of Petroleum, and Shandong University. Our product portfolio includes polyacrylamide, sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, polyanionic cellulose, hydroxyethyl cellulose, superabsorbent polymer, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, redispersible latex powder, and ceramic balls. These products are critical for various industrial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability. Welldone Chemical is committed to sustainability, adhering to the principle of "never compromise safety" in all aspects of production. We apply rigorous standards in the planning, construction, and operation of our plants to ensure process safety. Additionally, we source our materials responsibly, maintaining strong relationships with our suppliers to ensure a reliable supply chain. Our participation in WETEX 2024 aligns perfectly with our CSR initiatives focused on water and environmental sustainability, providing an excellent platform to demonstrate our capabilities and commitment to safe and responsible chemical production,” said Michael, Overseas Market Manager, Welldone Chemical Group.