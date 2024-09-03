With summer travel at its peak, tourism destinations are running at full throttle, welcoming an influx of international visitors. The success of high-demand periods is contingent upon a destination’s thoughtful, inclusive approach to effectively cater to multiple audience demographics and budgets - not just for vacationers but also for staycationers. Diverse traveller preferences present substantial opportunities for destinations to broaden their appeal with seasonal programming, tailored amenities, and customised experiences.

Dubai is a leading example of a city and destination that has mastered the art of catering to differing holiday segments and varying budgets year-round, while providing unique experiences for residents. From welcoming record-breaking 9.31 million international visitors in the first half of this year to receiving international recognition as one of the region’s leading liveable cities according to the Global Liveability Index 2024, the emirate remains a front-runner in economic and tourism development.

The city’s diversified destination proposition, well-defined tourism strategies, and targeted positioning continues on into the summer with the extensive offering the city has for the season. A prime example is the recently concluded, biggest-ever edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS). Organised by Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the annual summer programme further elevated the city’s leisure offerings - spanning spectacular shopping, incredible attractions, unparalleled hospitality, globally acclaimed gastronomy, cultural experiences, thrilling theme parks, high-octane outdoor adventures, and everything in between, for every budget. Further showcasing the rich tapestry of retail, lifestyle, and culture in the city was a specially curated calendar of events tailored to appeal to all key regional and international inbound visitor markets that showcases the incredible offering Dubai has, including the fact that the city is built with the summer months in mind.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) explains how this flagship summer festival highlights Dubai’s strategic approach to ensuring a memorable season for local and international audiences alike. “Dubai Summer Surprises is a cornerstone of our seasonal tourism strategy, uniting the city in a vibrant celebration that promises time well spent for everyone - be it families or friends, couples or solo travellers, value seekers or luxury explorers, culture enthusiasts or adventure hunters. Through strategic collaboration with our citywide stakeholder network, a specially curated summer programme of thousands of unique, and only-in-Dubai experiences brought together the very best that the city has to offer at pocket-friendly prices so residents and visitors could spend their time having fun and saving big on their summer in the city.”

He adds, “The all-encompassing approach is integral to demonstrating the city’s enduring appeal as a multifaceted destination, while spotlighting the emirate’s standing as one of the leading places to visit, live and work in line with the D33 goals.”

How is the city delivering on this promise?

Dubai’s varied summer destination proposition presents a comprehensive suite of offerings that cater to a wide spectrum of interests and needs. Whether it is a full summer break, or an exciting stop-over, families can find endless experiences to keep children entertained for hours while parents enjoy moments of relaxation and rejuvenation. Romantic partners can create lasting memories and celebrate special occasions through an exciting range of exclusive getaways, wellness retreats, and fine-dining experiences. Groups of friends can enjoy endless thrills and social fun best experienced as a crew, whether it's for one night or many.

Hundreds and thousands of deals across Dubai’s leading hotels, world-class resorts, and iconic attractions proved to be a sure-fire hit this summer - from Kids Go Free offers and tailored packages for couples and residents, to an exclusive DSS Entertainer edition that unlocked over 7,000 buy-one-get-one deals to suit every preference and budget. The inclusive nature of these offers ensures that families, friends, couples, and solo travellers can all find compelling reasons to stay and spend within the city.

The DSS sales season was another cornerstone of summer in Dubai, effectively driving retail sector performance alongside an enhanced shopping experience. The city’s breadth of retail offerings was further elevated by exclusive promotions and grand raffles worth AED 50 million during the 10 weeks of sales across over 800 brands and 3,500 outlets, as well as a comprehensive schedule of mall activations and live performances - all within a dynamic two-month period.

Dubai has become an increasingly popular stop for the world’s biggest performers - and this summer was no different with the season’s most dynamic line-up of musicians, comedians, and literary artists celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the city. The DSS opening weekend kicked off with a dynamic mix of renowned performers including Georges Wassouf, Al Shami, Xzibit, D12, Obie Trice, Teddy Afro, Quick Style, Autostrad, Dana Salah, Ali Gatie, and renowned local DJs amongst several others. One of the top summer music festivals in 2024, Beat the Heat DXB transformed Dubai into a vibrant hub of Indie Arabic music. This past weekend, some of the most popular headline acts featured Iranian pop sensation Reza Sadeghi, Bollywood singer Shaan, multi-award winning Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar, top-notch comics hosted by The Laughter Factory, British comic Tom Alban, and more.

Complementing these entertainment efforts were summer-long cinema offerings, with a specially curated line-up of the latest blockbusters, independent films, and special screenings catering to families, children, couples, and friends alike.

Catering to varying tastes and preferences, a diverse dining scene underpins the city’s efforts to promote itself as a global gastronomy hub. Summer-exclusive culinary experiences proved to be an immensely successful seasonal celebration for foodies to enjoy exceptional dining at pocket-friendly prices across a total of nearly 200 restaurants citywide.

Suhaila Ghubash concludes: “Dubai truly stands out as a distinct destination that understands the importance of curating tailored experiences for every kind of traveller and resident. Continually evolving to offer exceptional, only-in-Dubai experiences that suit diverse tastes, the city is tracking significant progress towards its goal of becoming the best place to live, work, and visit.”

